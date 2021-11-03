The truth is hard to find in Scott Morrison’s clash with Emmanuel Macron for subscribers and AUKUS

It’s hard to remember a prime minister’s trip abroad that has derailed so spectacularly.

Just six days ago, after landing in Rome, the prime minister expressed optimism. He had finally received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron and assured the public that France’s worst anger over the canceled submarine contract was over.

We do not know exactly what was said on the phone call, but Scott Morrison’s opinion was that they had “started the way back” for a more normal relationship. Sure, there was a constant frustration, but things were looking up.

The next day, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Morrison spotted Macron in the crowd and (with his official photographer in hand) captured the moment.

“I climbed up and put only my arm on my shoulder,” the prime minister told reporters. “I said ‘Emmanuel day’ and I look forward to meeting you over the next two days, which assures you that this is how these things work.”

Morrison described it as a “pleasant and friendly exchange” and repeated things were “on the way back”.

As it turns out, the relationship was far from being on a path of return. It was on a path from evil to worse. Within 24 hours, the French president would publicly accuse Morrison of being a liar.

So what happened to that call? Had Macron suddenly changed his tune? Did you miss something in the translation? Or was Morrison stretching the truth with his speech about an apparent merger, pushing Macron to discover how crude his anger remained?

The truth is hard to discern

It is only a small curiosity in this whole matter. On the most crucial question of whether the Australian Prime Minister lied to the French President about the submarine contract, the truth is just as difficult to discern.

We know Morrison and Macron had dinner at the Elysee Palace on June 15th. We know there was no decision at that stage to cancel the contract. We know that Australia’s concerns about changing the strategic perspective (i.e. China) were discussed.

Earlier, the prime minister said he had raised “serious issues” at dinner about the capability of a conventional submarine. Since then he has solidified that memory into something more final. He now says he told Macron that a conventional submarine “would not meet our strategic interests”.

Either way, the message had to be pretty clear: Macron should have figured out where things were going. The French, on the other hand, had a very different interpretation: the conventional submarine option was not dead yet. And even if Australia were to reach that conclusion, perhaps France’s well-defined nuclear submarine, the Barracuda, was an option.

What Morrison did not say to Macron at that stage was that he had already decided to go with what he considered a much superior option: a submarine using highly enriched uranium, which was only being offered by the US and Britain. Great under the AUKUS partnership to be finalized.

Since that deal had not been fully made, Morrison was unable to share the details with anyone.

Extraordinary charge, extraordinary response

After Macron’s furious accusation this week, Morrison could have reversed that chain of events and left it there. The French would still be furious, but the basic justification for Australia’s decision would simply have been repeated.

Instead, Morrison chose not to leave him there. After being labeled a “liar”, he decided to retaliate. Hard. If Macron’s accusation was diplomatically extraordinary, so was Morrison’s response.

First, the Prime Minister dismissed the French failures to deliver the submarines they had promised. “There were a lot of issues with project delays and of course costs,” Morrison said. The first submarine, he argued, would not hit the water until 2038, making it “almost obsolete the minute it gets wet”.

This is not what the Secretary of Defense just said last week. “There was no cost explosion,” Greg Moriarty told a parliamentary committee. The contract was terminated “because our requirements have changed, not because of poor performance by Naval Group or Lockheed Martin Australia”.

Indeed, that is not what Morrison said even when he canceled the contract in September. Asked specifically if his decision had to do with cost cuts and delays with French subscribers, the prime minister said he was “aware of those criticisms, but I do not believe they are at all based on what is factual”. .

In fact, Morrison was convinced that his decision “in no way reflects in any way, form or form on the Attack class submarine, the Marine Group and the commitment of the French government and indeed President Macron personally to this project”.

That was before he was called a liar.

Did he throw Biden Morrison under the bus?

Even more extraordinary was the flow of a personal message from Macron to Morrison. Just two days before the announcement of AUKUS, the French President asked: “Should I expect good or bad news about our common submarine ambition?”

The text message suggests Macron had his doubts about the contract, but also did not know where Morrison would sit. Either way, the flow of the personal message left many diplomatic observers confused.

The French ambassador to Australia called it “an unprecedented new low”, telling the National Press Club yesterday that other leaders should be careful when dealing with Morrison. “What you say in confidentiality will eventually be used and armed against you one day.”

So should other leaders be careful? Morrison does not apologize for revealing Macron text message. “Claims were made and those claims were rejected,” he said.

The Prime Minister yesterday urged everyone to “move forward” and will probably do so soon. But it’s hard to see many repair prospects in the relationship while Morrison and Macron are both in power.

The most serious concern in Canberra is undoubtedly the willingness of US President Joe Biden to throw Morrison under the bus to repair his relationship with Macron.

Biden’s claim that he had no idea that the French were unaware of the cancellation of the submarine deal has been refuted at all levels by the Morrison government. According to Defense Secretary Peter Dutton, there was a “strategy without surprises.” The Biden administration “was kept informed of our every move,” he says.

The mixed signals, contradictions and shifting of the blame of who knew what and when for such a big decision represents a bumpy start to AUKUS ‘”eternal partnership”.

David Speers is the host of Insiders, which airs on ABC TV at 9 a.m. Sunday morning or on iview.