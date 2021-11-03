Ethiopia: Rebels threaten Addis Ababa as US criticizes Tigray atrocities





The spread of the conflict comes after the United Nations condemned possible “war crimes” uncovered in a joint investigation into the bloody one-year war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

The long-awaited report came almost a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against the ruling Tigray party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Twelve months later, the fighting has left thousands dead, displaced more than 2 million people from their homes, fueled hunger and sparked a wave of atrocities.

Now, with the combined rebel forces approaching Addis Ababa, fears are growing that the conflict could escalate into a full-scale war.

A senior Ethiopian diplomatic source told CNN on Wednesday that fighters from the Tigray Defense Force (TDF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) were on the outskirts of the capital. OLA is an illegal armed group from Oromia, the most populous region of the country.

The source added that the rebels had the firepower to be inside the city within a few hours if they chose to be, but would rather wait for an agreement to be reached. The rapid advance of the fighters, who said on Sunday they had occupied two key cities on the road to Addis Ababa, has raised concerns among Ethiopian leaders that the capital could fall. Abiy has urged citizens to take up arms and fight Tigrayan forces. “Our people must march … with every weapon and resource they have to defend, repel and bury the terrorist TPLF,” Abiy said in a Facebook post Sunday. Doubling that rhetoric in a speech at Ethiopian Army headquarters Wednesday, Abiy vowed to bury the enemies of his government “with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again.” Addis Ababa city administration is instructing residents Wednesday to register their guns and gather in local neighborhoods to “protect” their surroundings, Reuters reported. It marks a dramatic escalation in the Tigray conflict, which has spread into ethnic violence in neighboring regions and has the potential to divide Africa’s second most populous country. The joint investigation by the UN Office for Human Rights and the Ethiopian State Commission on Human Rights (EHRC), released on Wednesday, provides the most comprehensive picture to date of the impact of the conflict on civilians, detail extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual and gender-based. violence, violations against refugees and forced displacement. The investigation is based on interviews with 269 victims and witnesses of alleged violations, which detail the horrific abuses. A family of four was killed in the capital Tigrayan Mekelle after their house was shelled. A 26-year-old woman in Adet, who said she was gang-raped by Eritrean soldiers in front of her 3-year-old daughter. A man in Mai Kadra was attacked by a group of Tigrayan youths with machete, shot in the back and thrown into the fire. A Tigrayan fighter who said he saw Ethiopian soldiers torturing prisoners in a military camp with electric cables, metal rods covered with plastic and wooden sticks. It is the only human rights inquiry that has been allowed in the blockaded Tigray region since the outbreak of hostilities and may be the best language the international community has to establish the facts on the ground. However, the UN and the EHRC did not call the conflict in Tigray a genocide or blame for human rights violations at the feet of a group. Instead, the joint investigation team said all parties to the conflict, including forces from Eritrea and Ethiopia’s Amhara region, allied with the government, had “committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian law and refugees, some of which they may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity “, to varying degrees. Human Rights Watch, which has called on the UN Security Council to consider taking concrete action in response to the conflict, including targeted sanctions, said the report was not “an exhaustive description” of the atrocities in Ethiopia and called for a stronger, independent investigation into the ongoing abuses. At a press conference on the report in Geneva, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was clearly asked if she could attribute most of the atrocities to an armed group or groups fighting in Tigray. She replied that, during the investigation period, “a large number of human rights violations are related to the Ethiopian and Eritrean defense forces, but we have seen that since the ceasefire there have been major allegations of force abuse Tigrayan and continue to this day. Eritrea refused to engage with investigators and, to date, has not responded to requests for an appointment, according to Bachelet. Among their recommendations to the Ethiopian government, the joint investigation team has called for investigations by “independent and impartial bodies” into alleged human rights violations and “to hold those responsible accountable”. Prime Minister Abiy said on Wednesday in a statement posted on Facebook that he accepted the report, despite “serious reservations”, adding that the findings “clearly confirmed the claim of genocide as false and completely devoid of any factual basis”. He also said a civilian-military investigative unit would be set up to follow up on the report’s claims. The Ethiopian government said earlier than some the soldiers were put on trial for rape and murder. The assessment was echoed by EHRC chief Daniel Bekele, who told reporters at a news conference in Addis Ababa on Wednesday that the identified violations “could constitute crimes against humanity or war crimes and a number of other violations, but no genocide “. The joint investigation is a rare partnership that has raised eyebrows between tigers, human rights groups and other observers who have noted concerns about its independence from government influence. But the UN reaffirmed its impartiality on Wednesday. “Of course, it is impartial … the report stands by itself,” Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva, adding: “We were not pressured by the government.” But she acknowledged that investigators were hampered by limited access to several locations in Tigray, where eyewitnesses and rights groups say some of the worst atrocities of the conflict have been committed. Bachelet also confirmed that a UN human rights officer who worked on the report was among them seven UN officials declared “persona non grata” and was deported from Ethiopia last month on charges of “meddling in domestic affairs” – a claim she dismissed. The investigative team visited several locations in Tigray, including the capital Mekelle and the northern city of Humera. Investigations separated by CNN AND Telegraph in september revealed that the Tigris in Humera were being thrown into makeshift prison camps, tortured, killed, and their bodies dumped in a nearby river. But the report does not mention the camps, or extrajudicial killings there. And, more clearly, investigators did not appear to be going to areas where some of the worst atrocities committed in the war have been reported. Reports from CNN Amnesty International and others uncovered evidence of massacres carried out by Eritrean forces in the Tigrayan village of Dengelat and the holy city of Axum late last year. Another CNN investigation revealed details of a massacre carried out by Ethiopian soldiers in the Tigrayan town of Mahibere Dego in January. It is not clear whether the joint investigation team traveled to any of these cities. Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council in september that deployments east and center of tigray, including in Axum “could not continue” due to “sudden changes in the security situation”. The report covers the number of civilians from the beginning of the conflict last November to June 2021, when the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan forces recaptured Mecca. But the TPLF categorically ruled out a ceasefire and fighting has spread beyond the Tigray borders to neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. Now, Tigrayan forces say they have joined forces with OLA – a historic alliance of former enemies – and have occupied the main towns of Dessie and Kombolcha in Ahmara, on the main road to the Ethiopian capital. As rebel forces push the front line further south, foreign governments and the UN have expressed concern about the deteriorating situation. Bachelet told CNN on Wednesday that she was “very concerned” about the recent escalation of violence in the multi-ethnic federation, “which could lead to a real civil war with a lot of bloodshed and much more pain and suffering.” It also risks tearing Ethiopia apart as a state, she said. US Secretary of State Antony Blink on Monday said Washington was alarmed by reports that Tigrayan forces had occupied the two cities and urged all parties to start ceasefire negotiations. The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, will travel to Ethiopia on Thursday and Friday, a State Department spokesman confirmed Wednesday, saying: “The United States is increasingly concerned about “expanding combat operations and inter-municipal violence in Ethiopia and closely monitoring the situation.” Senior Biden administration officials have warned that Ethiopia will lose access to a lucrative US trade program due to human rights violations if it does not take significant steps towards ending the ongoing conflict and mitigating the humanitarian crisis by early 2022. The US administration is also preparing to issue sanctions against the parties to the conflict, according to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in September, according to officials.

Eliza Mackintosh wrote and reported from London. CNN’s Nima Elbagir, Stephanie Halasz, Sharon Braithwaite and Schams Elwazer in London, Richard Roth in New York and Jennifer Hansler in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

