ISIS poses a growing threat to the new Taliban government in Afghanistan





JALALABAD, Afghanistan Aref Mohammads’s war against Islamic State ended in early autumn when his unit of Taliban fighters was ambushed by a terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan. A bullet breaks his femur, leaving him incapacitated and barely able to walk, regardless of the fight. But for the Taliban movement under which he served, now the government of Afghanistan, the war against the Islamic State had just begun. If we knew where they were from, we would pursue and destroy them, said Mohammed, 19, from his hospital bed in Jalalabad, the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, where Islamic State has held a presence since 2015. In the two months since the Taliban took control of the country, the branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan known as the Islamic State of Khorasan or ISIS-K has stepped up attacks across the country, straining the new and unproven government and raising alarm bells in the West. about the possible revival of a group that could pose an international threat.

The attacks targeted mainly Taliban units such as Mr. Mohammads, and Shiite minorities in Afghanistan. Suicide attacks in Kabul, the capital, and key cities including Kunduz in the north and Kandahar in the southern heart of the Taliban have killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds more in just a few weeks. And on Tuesday, Islamic State fighters carried out a coordinated attack with gunmen and at least one suicide bomber at a key military hospital in the capital, killing at least 25 people. This has put the Taliban in a precarious position: After spending 20 years fighting as an insurgent, the group finds itself struggling with securing and fulfilling its characteristic commitment to law and order. This has proved particularly challenging for the Taliban as they try to defend themselves and civilians in crowded cities against almost daily attacks with an army that was trained for rural guerrilla warfare.

The rise in attacks has sparked growing concern among Western officials, with some predicting that Islamic State, often seen as a regional threat, could gain the ability to hit international targets in a matter of six to 12 months.

Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for politics, told lawmakers last week that the Taliban’s ability to pursue the group needs to be determined. The feelings of Mr. Kahls underscore the core concern of Western intelligence communities: There are few ways to measure the effectiveness of the Taliban against ISIS-K. There is no longer reliable access to intelligence as restricted drone flights provide partial information given the distance they have to fly just to reach Afghanistan, according to US officials, and the established network of informants has collapsed. The Taliban, who have refused to cooperate with the United States in the fight against Islamic State, are instead fighting the war on their own terms, with tactics and strategies that seem far more localized than a government campaign against a terrorist organization. . The Taliban learned to fight as insurgents, relying on a series of asymmetric attacks to target Afghan and American forces, said Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at Soufan Group, a New York-based security consulting firm. But it seems clear that the Taliban have not thought much about how the equation changes as an insurgent, which is in fact the role they are now playing against the Islamic State. But where the Taliban have changed their strategy to fight Islamic State after working together with the Americans and the former government to curb the terrorist group in the east is on the diplomatic scene.

As the Taliban seek international recognition, the group has used the resurgence of the terrorist group as a bargaining chip for more financial aid, according to Qatari officials, reminding other countries that a strong Islamic state poses a threat to them as well.

Recognizing the potential threat along its shared border with Afghanistan, Pakistan is feeding some intelligence to the Taliban regarding the Islamic State, according to US officials. The Washington Post initially reported on this development. Dr. Basir, the head of the Taliban intelligence wing in Jalalabad, who is named after him, is one of the leaders of groups that are adapting to fight a war that was once on the other side as Taliban insurgents. He is now responsible for protecting and securing a city of several hundred thousand inhabitants. In recent years, Jalalabad has been an easy target for the Islamic State, which has sent fighter jets to the city from surrounding districts, carrying out assassinations and bombings at will. But the group has taken advantage of the weeks during which the new government was meeting and has drastically expanded its reach.

Between September 18 and October 28, Islamic State carried out at least 54 attacks in Afghanistan, including suicide bombings, assassinations and ambushes at security checkpoints, according to an analysis by ExTrac, a private firm that monitors militant violence in conflict zones. . It is one of the most active and deadly periods for the Islamic State in Afghanistan. Most of these attacks have targeted Taliban security forces, a marked shift from the first seven months of the year, when Islamic State targeted mainly civilians, including activists and journalists. In the fight against the Islamic State, Dr. Basir said his men had adopted methods similar to the previous government, even relying on equipment used by the former intelligence service to eavesdrop on communications and radio traffic devices donated by the West over the past two decades in a effort. to Surveil the Taliban | But he insisted the Taliban had what the last government and the Americans did not have: the broad support of the local population, which has been an aid to the kind of human intelligence capable of alerting authorities to attacks and the locations of fighters who have been always difficult to deal with in the past.

This level of trust and cooperation could decline, security analysts say, as there is a growing fear that the Taliban could use the ISIS-K threat as an excuse to carry out state-sponsored violence against certain segments of the population with impunity, such as are members. of the former government.

There is also a bit of arrogance and overconfidence because they think ISKP has such a limited attraction in the country that, according to the Taliban, it is so beyond fading that it will never have that widespread attraction, so they think it can afford to ignore the threat. , said Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant to the International Crisis Group and an independent research analyst. Understand the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan Card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on the history of their origin and their records as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesman told The Timest that the group wanted to forget his past, but that there would be some restrictions. In 2015, the Islamic State in Khorasan was formally established in eastern Afghanistan by former members of the Pakistani Taliban. The ideology of the groups was held in part because many villages there are inhabited by Salafist Muslims, the same branch of Sunni Islam as the Islamic State. A minority among the Taliban, who mainly attend the Hanafi school, Salafi fighters were eager to join the new terrorist group. The attraction of new fighters towards the Islamic State is particularly pronounced in Jalalabad, where Salafi mosques have grown in number in recent years, providing ample recruiting ground for the terrorist group. The Taliban have made an open show against the Salafists, accepting a pledge of allegiance from some Salafist clerics earlier this month. But there is still widespread concern within their community, particularly in Jalalabad. At a Salafi religious school in the city, the Taliban cracked down on ideology forcing the school founder to flee. They have allowed the boys to continue their Qur’anic studies, but have banned Salafi works from the curriculum.

For Faraidoon Momand, a former member of the Afghan government and a local government mediator in Jalalabad, the deteriorating economic situation in the country is also boosting the recruitment of Islamic State. In any society if the economy is bad, people will do what they have to do to succeed, Mr Momand said. As dusk fell over Jalalabad on the last day of October, a unit of Taliban fighters belonging to the intelligence agency passed through the streets in a modified Toyota pickup truck, a machine gun mounted on its bed, while the streets were filled with passengers and shoppers in evening. The Taliban retreated to major intersections and checkpoints, throwing themselves out and helping to control cars and ubiquitous yellow three-wheeled rickshaws, which sway and sound knocking as they flood the streets. They put their heads in, turned on the flashlight inside, questioned the passengers, and shook them by hand. We have a court for every criminal, said Abdullah Ghorzang, a Taliban commander. But there is no court for ISIS-K. They will be killed wherever they are arrested.

Victor J. Blue reported from Jalalabad, Afghanistan; Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Doha, Qatar and Christina Goldbaum from Kabul. Reporting contributed by Eric Schmitt of Washington; Safiullah Padshah of Jalalabad; and Sami Sahak from Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/03/world/asia/isis-afghanistan-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos