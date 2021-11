An Israeli court has banned the auction of a set of tattoos allegedly used at Auschwitz

Taken from a private collector, eight nail-sized steel bulbs, each clad in pins to form numbers, would have been printed on inmates’ flesh with ink to mark their serial numbers, according to auctioneer Meir Tzolman.

His website had rated him “the most shocking of Holocaust articles,” with an estimated sale value of $ 30,000 to $ 40,000.

The bid totaled $ 3,400 by Wednesday, when the Tel Aviv District Court accepted a request from survivors to order a halt to the auction pending a Nov. 16 hearing if it should continue. Tzolman’s website was changed to indicate that the sale was suspended.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed at Auschwitz, amid a number of camps run by Nazi Germany on Polish-occupied land during World War II. It was the only object that made tattoos of prisoners.

Israel has no law against private sales of Holocaust relics. The statement from a court spokesman did not specify the legal basis for Wednesday’s order. Yad Vashem, the world center of Holocaust remembrance in Jerusalem, said it should be in possession of items such as those put up for auction. “The trade in these items is morally unacceptable and only encourages the spread of counterfeiting,” said Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem. Interviewed before the court order, Tzolman said he was the nephew of Holocaust survivors who had been tattooed. He defended the auction – from which he would receive a 25% commission – as a means of ensuring that death reached “the right hands”. “The seller is determined to sell in any way necessary,” he said. “We got phone calls from dozens of people who want to bid on this item and donate it. Each one marked a name for a different museum related to the Holocaust.” Tzolman said the dead had been proven to have come from Auschwitz. He did not share such documentation with Reuters. The website of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum says some Auschwitz tattoos have been applied with a stylus and others using “a special metal stamp, which bears interchangeable numbers consisting of needles approximately one centimeter long.” . The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland said the photographs of the dead looked similar to those in his collection. “If they were authentic, then the very fact that such unique historical objects are auctioned off – and not given to an institution that commemorates the victims and educates about the Auschwitz tragedy – deserves words of protest and condemnation.” said memorial press officer Pawel Sawicki.

