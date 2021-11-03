Ontario will offer COVID-19 boosters for all ages 12 and up, with those 70 and older qualifying this week

Ontario plans to finally offer boosting doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all residents, officials said Wednesday, with future priority groups able to start booking appointments starting this week.

Those selected groups, representing about 2.75 million people, could start booking appointments at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6, officials said.

Groups that qualify immediately include:

Ontarians aged 70 years and older who are at higher risk of weakening immunity about six months after the second dose and are also more susceptible to severe COVID-19 disease.

Designated health care workers and essential caregivers in collection facilities.

Ontarians who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or those who received a Janssen vaccine elsewhere.

The first nations, the Inuit and Mtis people and the non-indigenous members of their families.

Officials said at a press conference this morning that the province selected the above groups based on recommendations issued by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) last week.

You can read the full presentation provided to the media at the end of this article.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Ontario Chief of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said COVID-19 is likely to become an “annual winter virus”.

Moore said nearly a quarter of Ontarians have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that this figure includes children under 11 who are not currently eligible for the vaccine.

‘Never underestimate this virus’

“There is no escape from this virus,” he said, noting that those who are not currently vaccinated are more likely to eventually get COVID-19 if they are not immunized.

Moore also called on healthcare workers who have not been immunized to receive the vaccine, saying he believes it is “their professional duty”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Doug Ford announced Wednesday that the province will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers.

FRIEND | Here’s a fit for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in Ontario:

Ontario extends suitability for COVID-19 vaccine boosters Selected priority groups, representing about 2.75 million people, may begin booking appointments for boosting doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, November 6, the Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on Wednesday. Kieran Moore. 1:11

Boosters for the general population were not part of the NACI recommendations, Moore admitted at Wednesday’s press conference, however he said Ontario “wanted to signal that third doses would be part of a provincial strategy”.

He warned people “never to underestimate this virus” and said additional doses of vaccines are not ruled out if the virus continues to change.

For now, he said the current strategy is effective against the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, but said “this virus wants to change”.

Where to take your booster dose

Qualified Ontarians will be able to book appointments through the provincial vaccine portal, or through public health units that still use their internal systems. Selected pharmacies will also take part in the reinforcement campaign.

Some primary care providers are also expected to offer booster vaccines, but officials said those who qualify will not be able to book an appointment directly through their family doctor.

Health care workers working in hospital settings must go through their respective hospital networks to get an appointment, officials said.

The province said it does not expect to see the boost campaign hampered by vaccine supply restrictions.

Going beyond the latest NACI recommendations, officials said Ontario is also planning to begin expanding booster eligibility for all those ages 12 and up at some point in “early 2022”. These extensions will be based on age and relative risk and specific time will vary between public health units.

The province is still waiting for clinical guidelines for the specific interval between the second and third injection for those in the group, but is likely to fall in the six- to eight-month interval, officials said.

Amplifiers will not be mandatory

Booster doses will be encouraged, but will not be mandatory, and Ontarians who have two COVID-19 vaccines and choose not to take a booster will still be considered fully immunized. According to health officials, the two doses continue to provide strong and prolonged protection against COVID-19.

While more data is needed, preliminary research shows a nearly 10 percent drop in the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine after about six months in most adults, officials said. The average effectiveness after a second dose is about 85 percent, they said.

Ontario is already offering third injections to about 250,000 people in several high-risk groups, including long-term care residents, transplant recipients, some cancer patients, and people taking specific medications that may lead to immunosuppression.

According to provincial officials, approximately 65 percent of those currently qualified, or about 161,000 people, have already received the third blow.

378 new cases with COVID-19

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, as the seven-day average of daily infections rose for the third day in a row after nearly two months of decline.

That number has risen from Wednesday last week, when the province recorded 321 infections. It comes after Monday and Tuesday also saw growth week after week.

Because test levels in Ontario are generally cyclical, it is often more important to compare the same days of the week when potential trends in pandemic data are identified.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 379.

Here are some key indicators and figures of the pandemic from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health :

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 137, with 79 relying on a fan to breathe.

Tests completed in the previous 24 hours: 32,950, with a 1.4 percent positivity rate across the province.

Active cases: 3093.

Extra death: Five, bringing the official number to 9,886.

vaccination: 16,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday. About 84.7 percent of eligible Ontarians, those aged 12 and over, have now had two doses of the vaccine.