International
Ontario will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital staff
The Ontario government says it will not move forward in adopting a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital staff.
The province said it made its decision after talking to hospitals and healthcare partners about the potential impact that a policy of that magnitude would bring and based on “real-world evidence here in Ontario and across Canada”.
In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the Ford government said it was a complex issue, but noted the negative impact a similar policy had on the health care system in BC, where more than 3,000 workers were laid off, forcing cancellation of surgeries and diagnostic tests.
Read more:
Ontario has plenty of hospital reactions to mandatory COVID vaccine decision, says health minister
“Quebec has now abandoned theirs altogether because of the considerable risk that a sudden loss of thousands of healthcare workers possess to provide critical services,” the province added.
Hospitals, local health medical officers and other health care organizations were asked to provide data, and on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province had enough information to make its decision.
Ford also said high levels of vaccination in hospitals and strong infection control measures mean hospitals are safe and can manage outbreaks.
READ MORE:Ford is asking hospitals for a possible mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine
Despite the decision not to make it a mandatory policy across the province by the government, some hospitals have already implemented their mandates and have seen approximately two per cent of staff placed on unpaid leave or suspended due to policies.
Elliott said hospitals are free to continue to implement their mandates. She said the Ontario Hospitals Association (OHA) said it supports a mandatory policy, but that other hospitals told the province they were concerned about what it would do for their human health resources. Elliott would not name those hospitals.
When asked if the province was putting people at risk with the possibility of treatment by an unvaccinated health care worker, Elliott responded by saying workers undergo rigorous testing.
Ontario will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine policy for hospital staff, says it does not want to cancel operations
Ottawa Hospital put 186 people on vacation Monday, representing less than one percent of its workforce.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance said that in its Sunday vaccination deadline, 26 staff and one doctor disagreed, equating to about two percent of employees.
The Health Care Alliance Huron Perth said Monday that 14 staff and two doctors were left on leave, equivalent to about one percent of its workforce.
Alexandra Marine and Goderich General Hospital, Ont., Said seven people, no clinical staff, would be placed on leave, representing about three percent of the staff.
Read more:
Ontario to allow COVID-19 booster vaccine for seniors 70+, AstraZeneca recipients among others
“We will continue to monitor the situation in our hospitals very closely and take additional action if required,” the province said on Wednesday.
“At this time, however, evidence shows that because of the measures currently in force, including vaccination rates, regular testing, and strict IPAC practices, our hospitals remain safe for patients and staff members caring for them.”
Shortly after the announcement, the OHA said it was “disappointed” with the province’s decision.
“Our province has spent almost two years in a relentless fight against COVID-19 and the impact on our economy, health care system and human health has been devastating. “At this crucial point, Ontario can not afford to get rid of its guards,” read a statement on behalf of the association’s president and CEO Anthony Dale.
The association went on to point out that hospitals are now required to have “contagious disease policies that require evidence of vaccination / immunity for 17 diseases, including measles, rubella, varicella and tuberculosis.
“COVID-19 should not be treated differently.”
Meanwhile, it was also announced Wednesday that the province was expanding the availability of certain groups to receive their booster vaccines / the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
–With files from The Canadian Press
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8347039/ontario-covid-mandatory-vaccine-hospital-workers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]