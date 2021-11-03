Ontario will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital staff

The Ontario government says it will not move forward in adopting a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for hospital staff.

The province said it made its decision after talking to hospitals and healthcare partners about the potential impact that a policy of that magnitude would bring and based on “real-world evidence here in Ontario and across Canada”.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the Ford government said it was a complex issue, but noted the negative impact a similar policy had on the health care system in BC, where more than 3,000 workers were laid off, forcing cancellation of surgeries and diagnostic tests.

“Quebec has now abandoned theirs altogether because of the considerable risk that a sudden loss of thousands of healthcare workers possess to provide critical services,” the province added.

Hospitals, local health medical officers and other health care organizations were asked to provide data, and on Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province had enough information to make its decision.

Ford also said high levels of vaccination in hospitals and strong infection control measures mean hospitals are safe and can manage outbreaks.

Despite the decision not to make it a mandatory policy across the province by the government, some hospitals have already implemented their mandates and have seen approximately two per cent of staff placed on unpaid leave or suspended due to policies.

Elliott said hospitals are free to continue to implement their mandates. She said the Ontario Hospitals Association (OHA) said it supports a mandatory policy, but that other hospitals told the province they were concerned about what it would do for their human health resources. Elliott would not name those hospitals.

When asked if the province was putting people at risk with the possibility of treatment by an unvaccinated health care worker, Elliott responded by saying workers undergo rigorous testing.

















Ottawa Hospital put 186 people on vacation Monday, representing less than one percent of its workforce.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance said that in its Sunday vaccination deadline, 26 staff and one doctor disagreed, equating to about two percent of employees.

The Health Care Alliance Huron Perth said Monday that 14 staff and two doctors were left on leave, equivalent to about one percent of its workforce.

Alexandra Marine and Goderich General Hospital, Ont., Said seven people, no clinical staff, would be placed on leave, representing about three percent of the staff.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in our hospitals very closely and take additional action if required,” the province said on Wednesday.

“At this time, however, evidence shows that because of the measures currently in force, including vaccination rates, regular testing, and strict IPAC practices, our hospitals remain safe for patients and staff members caring for them.”

Shortly after the announcement, the OHA said it was “disappointed” with the province’s decision.

“Our province has spent almost two years in a relentless fight against COVID-19 and the impact on our economy, health care system and human health has been devastating. “At this crucial point, Ontario can not afford to get rid of its guards,” read a statement on behalf of the association’s president and CEO Anthony Dale.

The association went on to point out that hospitals are now required to have “contagious disease policies that require evidence of vaccination / immunity for 17 diseases, including measles, rubella, varicella and tuberculosis.

“COVID-19 should not be treated differently.”

Meanwhile, it was also announced Wednesday that the province was expanding the availability of certain groups to receive their booster vaccines / the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

–With files from The Canadian Press

















