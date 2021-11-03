The Pentagon warns that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal





The rating, based on the rapid modernization of China’s nuclear strike options and its construction of missile silos, marks a dramatic increase from the forecast in last year’s report by China’s military, which estimated that China would double its stock of 200 warheads within a decade.

The ratio comes amid growth tensions over the Taiwan issue and was published hours after the top U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, issued a stern warning about China’s military progress, declaring it to be “one of the biggest changes in global geostrategic power since the world has testified. “

A senior defense official who briefed reporters on the report adopted a similar stance.

“Nuclear expansion that [People’s Republic of China] “It’s one thing that this enterprise is very disturbing to us,” the official said. “It’s one thing to observe what they are doing, but they have not really explained why they are doing it.”

The official said the gathering raises serious doubts about the purpose behind their nuclear stockpile. “They are moving in a direction that significantly exceeds what they were before in terms of numbers and capabilities,” the official said. Although China still maintains a non-primary policy when it comes to nuclear weapons, the official said China has suggested “there are circumstances in which this would not apply.” China has also focused on a “weak and effective nuclear force”, but their current aggregation is larger than the US expected “and beyond where they have historically been”. Investing in its nuclear power has allowed China to create a “newborn” nuclear trio of air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as surface-to-surface missiles, similar to the United States trio. According to the latest data from the State Department, the US currently has 3,750 nuclear warheads in its stock, which is smaller than the size of China’s nuclear stockpile. The American Federation of Scientists (FAS) published a report this week regarding the rapid construction of three suspected silo fields in western China. The silo fields are still years away from becoming functional, writes FAS report authors Matt Korda and Hans M. Kristensen, but they may eventually be able to launch long-range nuclear missiles. Modernization offers “a variety of different options” in Taiwan The Pentagon report, formally titled Military and Security Developments involving the People’s Republic of China 2021, also focuses on Beijing’s goals for the future development and modernization of its armed forces. Essentially, if China meets its provisional modernization target for 2027, it could offer Beijing “a variety of options” regarding Taiwan, from an island blockade to a possible amphibious invasion or of Taiwan itself or of one of the smaller suburban islands. At the same time, China also aims to prevent foreign interference in what Beijing sees as a domestic political issue. “Obviously, they are looking at the United States or other parties that they think can intervene on behalf of Taiwan,” the official said. Beyond 2027, China is seeking to complete the modernization of its military by 2035 and become a world-class army by 2049, on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). That would allow it to “replace US alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region,” the report said. The report, which summarizes Chinese military developments during 2020, does not describe China’s latest hypersonic missile test over the summer. On Wednesday at the Aspen Security Forum, where he was interviewed by NBC’s Lester Holt, Milley said hypersonic technology is just one area where China is making significant progress. Asked about the last test of a hypersonic weapons Milley said it was only part of the wider picture of China’s rapidly advancing military capability, which he characterized as a “fundamental change” in the war that is already reshaping elements of the international order. The report notes that China launched the DF-17 last year, a medium-range ballistic missile capable of launching a hypersonic sliding vehicle. China has denied testing hypersonic weapons. Last week, the second-highest-ranking U.S. general said the pace at which China’s military is developing capabilities is “stunning” while US development suffers from “brutal” bureaucracy. The outgoing Deputy Chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, told reporters at a Defense Writers Group roundtable that “the pace at which they are moving and the trajectory they are on will surpass Russia and the United States.” “If we do not do this. I do something to change it. It will happen. So I think we have to do something.” The Pentagon has consistently referred to China as the “quick challenge” for the US, but President Joe Biden stressed on Tuesday that competition does not make conflict inevitable. “There is no reason there should be a conflict,” Biden told the closing press conference of the COP26 climate summit. On his next virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said: “I have also told him, so I do not hesitate to say publicly, that we expect him to play by the rules of the road.” This year’s report adds a new section on China’s chemical and biological research, raising concerns about potential dual-use applications of the country’s biological activities. But it does not dive into the origin or spread of the coronavirus. Instead, he notes that the Covid-19 pandemic was a driving force behind China’s foreign policy, as it tried to avoid any blame for the explosion while using foreign aid to build regional influence.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

