Countries in COP26 take fossil fuel removal seriously





At least 20 countries have agreed to end funding for fossil fuel projects abroad, a UK official told CNN, in an agreement expected to be announced on Thursday.

Another source close to the COP26 climate summit negotiations said the US was a party to the agreement. Officials at the US State Department did not respond to CNN to confirm the country’s involvement.

Several countries had already agreed to end international funding for coal, but this agreement would be the first of its kind to include oil and gas projects.

The deal “represents a change in rates that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago,” Iskander Erzini told Vernoi, a climate finance expert at the E3G panel, told CNN. “We’ve seen this go from separate boundary concepts to the core of the mainstream.”

In a separate announcement, a number of countries, including major coal consumers, Ukraine and Chile, pledged to end coal use. Ukraine, Chile, Singapore, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, Slovenia and Estonia are among the 28 countries that have joined the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which forces members to stop building new coal projects and give up coal by 2030. for developed countries and 2040 for developing countries. vend. Ukraine, the third largest consumer of coal in Europe after Germany and Poland, said it would stop using coal energy by 2035, the alliance announced. Chile, which gets about 20% of its energy from coal, according to the International Energy Agency, said it would advance its current evacuation target by 2040. The UK government also said 18 countries, including Poland, have made new promises to cut their coal, announcing they will not build or invest in new coal energy. Removing coal-fired power is one of the most important steps in tackling the climate crisis. COP26 President Alok Sharma said an agreement to cut coal is one of the summit’s main goals. In October, the annual report of the UN environment program “production gap” revealed that the 15 major fossil fuel generating sites will produce approximately 110% more coal, oil and gas by 2030 than would be necessary to limit heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and 45% more than would be in line with 2 degrees. A recent study published in the journal Nature found that the vast majority of the planet’s remaining oil, natural gas and coal reserves should remain on earth by 2050 to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. Most regions around the world, according to the authors, must reach the peak of fossil fuel production now or within the next decade to limit the critical climate threshold. And the International Energy Agency’s latest opinion said more aggressive climate action is needed from world leaders, even as the transition to clean energy leads to a downturn in the oil industry. In a rare move during the September UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the country would not build any new coal-fired power projects abroad. The oath marks a change in policy around its broadband Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, which had already begun to pull off its coal initiatives. Xi added that China will also increase financial assistance for green and low carbon projects for other developing countries. The output gap report found that the world’s largest economies have poured more than $ 300 billion in new funding into fossil fuel activities since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more than they have invested in energy alternatives. clean. “The modeling results show that the three fuels coal, oil and gas must have basically started to fall by 2020, in order for us to stay in line with a path that will allow us to comply with the constraint. of long-term heat to 1.5 degrees C. ” Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the report and scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute, told CNN earlier. “Continuing to delay the action will simply make the problem more difficult.”

CNN Business Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

