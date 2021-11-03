Trudeau signs COP26 commitment to end deforestation by 2030. What does it mean for Canada?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined more than 100 other countries at the COP26 climate summit in agreeing to conclude and reverse deforestation by 2030, backed by $ 19 billion in funding from countries and some private companies.

But what exactly does this promise mean for Canada, and how does the Trudeau government plan to pursue this pact?

Read more: The Bank of Canada will begin assessing the impact of climate change on the Canadian economy

The pledge, made late Monday at the Glasgow climate talks, was signed by the leaders of countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which together make up 85 percent of the world’s forests. world.

About $ 20 billion in joint funding will go toward ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation, promoting sustainable production and consumption of goods. Another $ 1.5 billion in funding has also been announced to help protect the Congo Basin, home to the world’s second-largest tropical forest.

The story goes down the ad

How does the pact affect Canada?

















0:22

COP26: Canada has a responsibility to protect its forests, Trudeau says





COP26: Canada has a responsibility to protect its forests, Trudeau says



Forests are vital in the fight against climate change. Worldwide they absorb approximately 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions each year, according to the World Institute of Nonprofit Resources.

Last year alone, around 258,000 square kilometers of forest worldwide, an area larger than the size of the United Kingdom, was lost to deforestation, according to the Global Forest Watch initiative for the pursuit of the World Resources Institute.

The story goes down the ad

It is important to note that the agreement focuses on the international definition of deforestation: forest that is lost permanently for other uses such as agriculture, resource extraction or housing.

READ MORE: Clearing BC forests contributes more to climate change than fossil fuels

The arrangement does not appear to include forests that are cut down and then replanted.

Forest experts say that while the promise is welcome, there are concerns that it is a missed opportunity for Canada where deforestation as defined internationally is minimal.

According to Natural Resources of Canada (NRC), the rate of deforestation of the country has decreased from about 64,000 hectares (ha) per year in 1990 to about 34,300 ha per year in 2018, which means less than half a percent of Canada’s total forest area was converted to other land uses.

The statement could have more positive implications for countries like Brazil, where Amazon rainforests are under threat from agriculture. But it may be less important for Canada, where trees are cut down to produce pulp and paper or wood products but then replanted.

Rachel Holt, a BC ecologist who has worked on forestry issues for decades, said it is worrying that the new agreement does not focus on the impact of clean cutting, which adds massive amounts of carbon to the air. “Clean cutting” means that all trees in an area are cut down, not just selected trees, according to the NRC.

The story goes down the ad

If we are not thinking of managing the entire forest from a carbon perspective, then for Canada this [pact] fails completely, does nothing, Holt said.

Canada’s boreal forest is a critical carbon sink. Boreal forests, per hectare, store more carbon than tropical rainforests, and according to the NRC, approximately 30 percent of the world’s boreal area is located in Canada with 552 million acres.

















1:27

Online maps show the impact of climate change on Canada’s boreal forests





Online maps show the impact of climate change on the boreal forests of Canada October 24, 2018



Under Canada’s sustainable forest management system, cut down trees need to be replanted.

But with only a few decades for countries to take drastic action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, Canada’s current logging and logging system will not help those goals, Holt said.

As a matter of policy, we have cut down vast amounts of large, old forests that have stored carbon for thousands of years, she said. Half of this tank is on the ground and half of it is in the trees, and we immediately drop 60 percent of it into the sky.

The story goes down the ad

READ MORE: British Columbia moves to push old growth forests within 2.6 million acres of land

Holt and other forest experts have also called for expanding the role of indigenous communities in forest conservation. Since more than 90 percent of forests reside on provincial lands, forest management decisions fall into the hands of the provinces.

The BC government said Tuesday it has begun consultations with dozens of First Nations over setting a pause for operations that threaten thousands of square miles of the province’s most vulnerable old-growth ecosystems.

And internationally, five countries, including Britain and the United States, and a group of global charities also pledged on Tuesday to provide $ 1.7 billion in funding to support the preservation of indigenous forests and strengthen their rights over the earth.

Canada was not a signatory to this agreement.

















2:07

Protesters claim covert tactics by police and forest company in blocking deforestation in Fairy Creek





Protesters claim covert tactics by police and forest company in blocking Fairy Creek logging, September 16, 2021



Does Canada accurately report the impact of its forestry sector?

Several reports over the years have raised questions about how effectively Canada is monitoring its forestry sector and whether it is underreporting its effects in terms of carbon emissions and deforestation levels.

The story goes down the ad

In 2019, researchers from Wildlands League a nonprofit environmental group from Toronto discovered the impact of so-called “logging scars”: temporary roads, potholes and landing sites they say have caused under-reported environmental damage to forests.

The study looked at an area north of Thunder Bay, Ont., Using flight surveys and field reports. The researchers estimated that about 21,700 hectares are deforested each year in Ontario due to roads and landings by the forest industry about 40,000 football fields.

Anna Baggio, director of Conservation at Wildlands League, said researchers have tracked 264 other sites in the study area since 2019, which have shown similar cutting wounds.

We have big blind spots to what is happening in our country, Baggio said. These are areas of roads and lands where trees are not growing again. When you start adding them, it has a pretty significant impact.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, on average just over 650 ha were deforested each year between 2008 and 2018. Ministries annual reports note that temporary access roads to the forest, called operational roads, are not included in the deforestation assessment.

“Minimizing the loss of forests from deforestation and the creation of new forests through afforestation can help preserve the value of our forests and mitigate climate change,” Morgan Kerekes, a Ministry of Natural Resources spokesman, said in an email. “The Ontario Forest Policy Framework is an interconnected system of laws, regulations and policies. It is a strong system, based on the most up-to-date science, continuous improvement and public and indigenous consultation.

The story goes down the ad

READ MORE: Developing world urges richer countries to keep climate promise at COP26

or report published last week by Environment Defense Canada and several other nonprofits ahead of COP26 suggests that pollution from the logging sector in Canada is at least 80 megatons higher than the industry reports.

Eighty megatons is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions from all buildings in Canada.

















1:54

The survey finds 85% support for old growth protection





The poll finds 85% support for old growth protection, June 3, 2021



The report said Canada is taking a one-sided approach to its emissions reporting by excluding emissions from cut roads or damaged forests, but including emission reductions from undisturbed forests that have never been recorded.

Scott Jackson, director of conservation biology with the Canadian Forest Products Association, said Canada is a global leader in forest certification and sustainable sources of forest products.

The story goes down the ad

We are fortunate to have followed deforestation in Canada for decades, Jackson said. We have statistics, data to show that we have been very successful in reducing the area of ​​deforestation in the country.

Jackson backed away from suggestions that Canada is reporting less of the effects of clear cutting and cutting.

[Canadas tree harvesting] is a science-based approach that is subject to social filters and is recognized as an acceptable harvesting system under all certification systems that exist in Canada. And all those certification systems are internationally recognized, he said.

Forestry in Ontario and Canada is heavily monitored and reported, and that includes many third-party audits, Jackson said.

Global News approached Natural Resources Canada to respond to claims that it is reporting less emissions from its forest industry, but has not yet received a response.