4 doctors who do not cooperate with investigations into COVID practices: Ontario Medical Regulator
The Ontario Medical Regulator says it is addressing the courts in an effort to force four doctors to cooperate with its investigations into their COVID-19-related practices, including issuing medical exemptions for vaccines.
The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons says it has launched legal action with the Supreme Court against Dr. Mary Elizabeth O’Connor, Ph.D. Mark Raymond Trozzi, Ph.D. Celeste Jean Thirlwell and Dr. Rochagne Kilian.
The regulator last week suspended Chilean medical license after previously barring it from issuing medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccines.
Trozzi was also banned from issuing vaccine exemptions last month.
The regulator has previously asked doctors to be selective in issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, noting that there are very few legitimate reasons not to immunize against the virus.
The Panel has filed four application notices presenting its claims against physicians.
“Vaccine exemptions for a fee” amid claims
In the documents, she claims that Killian offered vaccine exemptions through a website called Enable Air, which “facilitates the purchase of vaccination exemptions for a fee” and describes vaccine passports as a “fascist document”.
He also alleges that Killian obstructed the investigation by refusing to provide medical records and information to patients.
reasons that the college has no jurisdiction to claim them.
The documents claim that Trozzi also refused to provide data because he believes the regulator has “no legal basis” to obtain them. Trozzi argues that an Ontario doctor is “free to offer medical exemptions regarding COVID-19 vaccines as he sees fit”, according to the announcement.
In its announcement about Thirlwell, the college claims it has indicated through attorney that any attempt to obtain data from its office will be “physically resisted, by private security.” He also claims that she maintains that the college lacks jurisdiction over “police” medical exemptions.
The regulator claims that O’Connor has refused to provide data and argued that the college should “determine COVID-19”.
The statement also said that O’Connor referred to the COVID-19 shootings as “genetic therapy experiments … administered to humanity without consent”.
Ontario confirmed 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and unveiled its plan to give everyone aged 12 and over boosting vaccines in the coming months. Read more about this at the link below:
