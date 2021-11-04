Labor accuses Scott Morrison of vandalizing relations with France over handling submarine deal





The federal opposition has continued to attack the prime minister for his handling of a deteriorating diplomatic dispute between Australia and France over a broken submarine contract. Main points: Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Scott Morrison is damaging Australia’s international reputation

Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Scott Morrison is damaging Australia’s international reputation Morrison has strongly denied lying to President Emmanuel Macron about ending the sub-agreement

Morrison has strongly denied lying to President Emmanuel Macron about ending the sub-agreement Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended Mr Morrison, saying the claim he lied to had to be refuted. Earlier this week, during the G20 summit in Italy, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Scott Morrison of lying to him about a decision to scrap a $ 90 billion submarine contract in favor of a deal with the United States and Britain. . Morrison has repeatedly denied the allegations, but faced further questions when a text message from Macron sent to the Prime Minister a few days before the AUKUS deal was announced was revealed in a Sydney newspaper. Yesterday, the French ambassador described the flow of messages as an “unprecedented new landing” and said he sent a message to other world leaders that Australia was unreliable. Mr Morrison’s position is that it is time for both Australia and France to “move forward”. Shadow Foreign Secretary Penny Wong said Morrison was damaging Australia’s reputation abroad. “It’s vandalism, the way this is being handled by the government, it is with an indecent disregard for our international reputation,” she said. “The task of the country’s leader is not to behave in this way, preparing to damage the country’s reputation as a direct shooter. “It is to face the inevitable negative response of the French in a mature and responsible way.” Senator Wong compared Mr. Morrison’s actions to Donald Trump and his approach to international diplomacy. “You do not make a safer place by demonstrating that you are ready to harm, at all costs, partnerships and alliances. And we have seen a leader who did that and that person was Donald Trump,” she said. Why does Macron call the prime minister a liar? Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been called a liar by French President Emmanuel Macron while on the international stage. But did Mr. Morrison deceive the French about his intentions for the submarine deal, or was the arrangement already dead on the water? Read more Senator Wong acknowledged that negotiating French relations after the submarine was announced would always be difficult, but insisted the Prime Minister should have handled it better. Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg defended Morrison’s actions, telling Channel Nine that the Prime Minister’s suggestion that Mr. Macron lied required a response. “The claim was pretty extraordinary and had to be dismissed,” he said. “As far as the relationship is concerned, the French have said ‘well, now it belongs to Australia’. “Now we have some ideas that we are working on how we can rebuild that relationship, I think it will take some time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-04/labor-accuse-scott-morrison-vandal-french-submarine-deal/100593088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos