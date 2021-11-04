Heather Stefanson to deliver Manitoba’s first address to the throne on November 23





The first session of the Manitoba Legislature under Prime Minister Heather Stefanson will focus on setting up a working group to address the burden of surgeries and diagnostic procedures created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the province said Wednesday. Manitoba’s newly sworn in prime minister called the session to begin Nov. 23, when she will present her plan for her government in a speech from the throne, a provincial press release said. The legislative session will take place on December 2nd. The task force announced Wednesday will also work to increase the capacity of the province’s intensive care unit. Last month, Manitobare Doctors released an updated report on the number of surgical and diagnostic procedures expected to be performed in the province, which they estimated at nearly 130,000. Creating a task force to deal with the remaining margin was one of their main recommendations. Stefanson was sworn in as Manitoba’s 24th prime minister on Tuesday after being elected leader of the ruling Progressive Conservative Party at the weekend. The race for leadership was called when former Prime Minister Brian Pallister announced in August that he planned to resign. In a press release Wednesday, she also announced her top management team. He includes Sean Kavanagh, who has resigned from his role as political reporter with CBC Manitoba. He will take over the post of communications director. “It is an honor and quite humble that I have been asked by Manitoba’s first female prime minister to work in her government. I look forward to going to work,” Kavanagh said in a statement sent by email. Jordan Sisson will be the prime minister’s chief of staff, Bonnie Staples-Lyon will be its top adviser and Brad Salyn will be the policy director. Kelvin Goertzen, who served as caretaker Prime Minister following Pallister’s resignation, will resume his role as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Legislative and Public Affairs, and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Stefanson called the start of her first session as prime minister a day after her rival in the PC leadership race, Shelly Glover, launched a legal challenge over alleged voting irregularities. Glover filed a lawsuit in the Queen’s Panel Court on Tuesday, asking the court to declare the results of the leadership race invalid and order new elections. The party has denied Glover’s allegations, saying the race was conducted independently without favoring any of the candidates.

