Ford will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for Ontario healthcare workers

Prime Minister Doug Ford said Wednesday that Ontario will not make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those working in healthcare, suggesting it could jeopardize patient care in the province.

“The impact of the potential departure of tens of thousands of healthcare workers is weighed against the small number of outbreaks that are currently active in Ontario hospitals,” Ford said in a press release.

“Looking at the evidence, our government has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resource decisions to individual hospitals.”

Ford said hospitals have strong enough blast controls in place that even when COVID-19 spreads on their premises, there is “little, if any impact on patient care”.

Currently, hospital staff in Ontario need to be vaccinated or tested regularly for the virus, although many hospitals have moved forward with stricter policies. Hospitals that have decided or terminated the dismissal of unvaccinated employees have reported staff losses of between one and three percent.

Several hospitals, including those with the University of Toronto Health Network, have already established mandatory vaccination policies.

Ford noted the already high rates of vaccination in hospitals as another factor behind his decision. He said vaccines and strong infection control protocols have kept hospitals safe.

His statement also noted news of surgery cancellations and diagnostic tests in BC due to staff shortages following the entry into force of its vaccine mandate. More than 3,300 healthcare workers are now unpaid in BC

Ford said the government will continue to monitor the situation and may review the policy “if guaranteed”.

“Thousands of operations” pending, Elliottsays

Health Minister Christine Elliottt told reporters later Tuesday that the province decided not to impose a vaccination mandate on health care workers because hospitals would experience “significant” job losses, but the province upholds hospitals’ right to it. make individual decisions.

Elliott said the province was concerned that “we would lose some of our precious human health resources” and she made a risk assessment.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians and therefore this decision is the right decision for Ontarion now.”

FRIEND | Health Minister Christine Elliott tells reporters about the province’s decision:

If mandatory vaccine policy were to be put in place and unvaccinated health care workers lost their jobs, the province would have to cancel operations and is reluctant to do so, she said.

“We have thousands of surgeries waiting, not to mention diagnostic procedures, and we know we are seeing patients who are sicker,” she said.

“We want to be able to keep them in order to be able to treat people at an earlier stage of the disease, so that they get well.”

Elliott did not give a more specific figure of potential job losses, except to say that the impact of a vaccine mandate “could be very significant”.

She said some individual hospitals indicated they were against the policy due to possible human resource losses, but she declined to name the hospitals or give a figure on how many were against it.

Health Minister Christine Elliott receives questions from reporters on November 3, 2021 following an announcement that vaccination against COVID-19 will no longer be mandatory for health care workers in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Opposition politicians called on the government to share documents and data that support its claims.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she is skeptical of the Ford figure depicting the degree of potential employee shortages.

“If the government makes evidence-based decisions, then it has to tell people what they are making their decisions about,” Horwath said.

“The minister has just indicated that she is not prepared to do that,” Horwath said. “Experts have made it clear that no unvaccinated person should work in healthcare settings with the most vulnerable people among us.”

In a statement, Horwath added: “Unvaccinated personnel should not be allowed in ICUs, pediatric wards with sick babies, in the homes of vulnerable caregivers at home, or anywhere in health care, or in children’s schools. Doug Ford is taking care of anti-vaccines at the risk of our vulnerable loved ones.

“The Science table was clear. The risk of a COVID-19 outbreak causing staff shortages is much worse than the planned shortages caused by the removal of some workers left unvaccinated.”

Liberal House leader John Fraser accused the government of being a “spirit of fear” by not being transparent about its decision-making.

The Nurses Association calls the decision “shameful”

Doris Grinspun, head of the Ontario Registered Nurses Association, called the decision “a disgrace to patients and to the vast majority of healthcare workers who are desperately supporting compulsory vaccination.” She said she was deeply disappointed by the announcement.

“This decision by Prime Minister Ford is a disgrace and shows a lack of courage to do what is right for Ontario patients and workers. Failure to implement a nationwide vaccination policy for all health care workers puts the burden on “unfair to employers and imposes a risk of infection on Ontarians receiving health care,” Grinspun said in a statement.

“Most hospital CEOs have already thought and offered their support for compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers. Not acting immediately and going against the evidence is irresponsible.”

Healthcare workers surround a COVID-19 patient at an Ontario hospital. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

The Ontario Hospitals Association (OHA) had written to Ford in support of a mandate across the province, a position it said was approved by 120 of the 141 member hospitals.

In its letter, the association had referred to high vaccination rates in hospitals with mandatory policies and said staff shortages from outbreaks are more difficult to manage than those from compulsory vaccination.

“There is a strong consensus among Ontario hospitals on a provincial policy that requires health care workers to be fully vaccinated,” the OHA said in a statement Wednesday.

“Given the sacrifices that have been made throughout the pandemic by businesses and society at large to protect the finite resources of the health care system, health care workers have a moral imperative to receive every

possible precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “, said OHA.

“The vast majority of healthcare workers who are fully vaccinated also deserve to feel safe and provide patient care in an environment that requires the highest level of protection available against COVID-19.”

The organization said it was disappointed with the government’s decision and would welcome “ongoing dialogue” on the issue. He said now is the time for a “consistent provincial policy” that would cover all hospitals.

The Ontario Science Advisory Board COVID-19, a group of experts advising the government on the pandemic, had also written to Ford that unvaccinated hospital staff may be out of work for long periods of time if they become infected with COVID-19. and said a vaccine mandate would make hospitals safer for vulnerable patients.

The Ontario Nurses Association wrote to Ford saying the current policy that allows unvaccinated workers to be tested is reasonable and cited concerns about staff shortages.

Politics is “the safest thing for patients,” says the ICU doctor

In a Twitter post, Dr. Michael Warner, an ICU doctor at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, said it makes no sense to allow unvaccinated workers to interact with patients.

“We need a universal, mandatory vaccination policy for all hospitals and long-term care homes in Ontario,” he said.

“This is the safest thing for patients.”

Ford’s announcement came hours after the province’s chief physician unveiled a plan to provide booster vaccines to all Ontarians over the age of 12 by early next year. Journalists asked Dr. Kieran Moore for a vaccine mandate for health care workers, but he gave no answer.