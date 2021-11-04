The climate promise of $ 130 T has been met with suspicion

But in the absence of regulation, banks are creating their own voluntary handrails, which environmental advocates and some shareholders are seeing with suspicion. Within their ranks, banks are debating how to build reporting frameworks that will give credibility to their zero-sum efforts. This may include setting rules for the companies you fund.

There is no regulation of what corporations should do on the climate side, said Danny Cullenward, policy director at the CarbonPlan think tank. Corporations are very interested in saying they have a climate plan. The question is, what does it matter?

At the heart of the debate are carbon offsets, the much-debated payment practice of planting trees, covering methane wells or funding other activities to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

While the banks themselves do not make much use of the fees, their customers do. And as climate change takes on a new urgency, critics say companies are making green promises they may not be able to hold on. Compensations, suddenly, are in high demand and short supply. Banks, given their commitments, may be forced to control the actions of their customers.

The Net-Zero Banking Alliance, part of the $ 130 trillion Carneys GFANZ coalition, has highlighted the uncertainties themselves. An alliance fact sheet says net zero targets should cover bank-financed emissions where data availability allows them to be adequately measured, for example. The industry has told the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has proposed rules for climate detection, that those issues are very difficult to decipher.

It’s more of a futures issue than a current one, said Patrick McCully, a senior analyst at Reclaim Finance, a non-governmental organization that tracks the practices of financial institutions. If they were to allow the financing companies to fulfill a large part of their supposed reduction commitments by buying compensations, which we believe would be false, this would be a big problem.

Reclaim Finance caused a riot in Glasgow when it called the financial services sector with a critical report on the use of compensation . The study circulated before publication and caused Carney and financial groups to clash to issue prejudices Tuesday.

Confidence has been low since April, when Carney claimed that Brookfield Asset Management, where he is vice president, had reached net zero with his portfolio. Environmentalists were confused by the remarks because Brookfield had investments in fossil fuels. Carney seemed to claim that the firm had offset emissions from these investments by investing in renewable resources.

Carney, accused of greenwashing, withdrew from his comment, saying he avoided emissions such as investments in renewable energy should not be accounted for at zero net losses.

Some compensations are accepted as valid. The LEAF Coalition, a collection of companies that includes Salesforce, Nestlé and Amazon, has won ratings. On Wednesday she said she had raised $ 1 billion for countries to protect forests. The approach escalates credit management in states, countries or regions, which proponents say can ensure that transactions actually reduce emissions.

Project-based compensation, however, have been widely rejected. They can allow polluters to buy their way through less supervised emissions controls and shift pollution from one area to another instead of reducing it. Powerful companies that hold doubtful loans can advocate the inclusion of those less than stellar loans in accounting standards.

If everyone in the world is relying on compensation to achieve their goal, who is actually generating the greenhouse gas reduction? Janine Guillot, chief executive of the Value Reporting Foundation, a standard voluntary accounting body, said in an interview.

Setting rules requires a delicate approach, said Margaret Kuhlow, chief financial officer with the World Wildlife Fund, part of the Science-Based Objectives initiative that measures the progress of the corporate climate.

Allowing low quality carbon loans through the door is a non-initial thing, she said. But the over-complexity of the effort could push banks toward depletion of fossil fuel assets rather than slowly changing their practices. Fossil fuel companies would then go in search of less scrupulous financiers.

What is the pressure to strip and where do those assets go? And are they decarbonized? tha Kuhlow.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and others have raised similar concerns. While publicly traded companies are under pressure to reduce emissions, some are simply selling their dirty assets for private buyers who are less controlled by regulators and consumers.

The rush is to enforce standards for all players. The International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, or IFRS, said Wednesday it would consolidate efforts to build an accounting framework for climate detection. In an early prototype , the voluntary standard-setter proposed that companies be asked to disclose their dependence on carbon offsets and to describe in detail the assumptions behind them.

The transfer of dirty assets to private hands is a very, very significant issue, Guillot said. It’s one reason I didn’t want to rely too much on securities regulators to solve the detection problem. The Guillots Value Reporting Foundation will be involved in the efforts of IFRSs, which may issue voluntary standards for climate reporting by 2023.

Even Carneys critics agree that his goal is ambitious. Banks and other financial services companies are an integral part of the green of the world economy because of their interaction with pollutants and their potential power.

Under the Carneys GFANZ plan, banks have about a year to provide ways to achieve net zero. Many, including Citigroup and Bank of America, are experimenting with loans that reward borrowers for reducing emissions and exploring ways to finance untested technology to reduce emissions.

Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and other major banks are part of the commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

Activists are absolutely right to focus on compensation because there are many companies that have not been very clear about whether and to what extent they will use compensation to achieve their net zero targets, said Thomas Hale, a professor of public policy at Blavatnik. . Government School at Oxford University.

He wanted to see a lot more clarity about this, Hale said, but the big progress should not be diminished in any way.