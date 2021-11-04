Iran nuclear talks will resume in Vienna in late November





Price said negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should continue exactly where they left off, and expressed optimism that unresolved issues could be resolved quickly.

“We have said this many times before, but we believe that it remains possible to reach and implement quickly an understanding for a reciprocal return in line with the JCPOA by closing the relatively small number of issues that remained unresolved at the end of June when the sixth round is over, “Price said.

However, he warned that the US feels that time is running out to reach an agreement.

“We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can do it in a relatively short time, but we have also been clear, including after this pause has been dragging on for some time, that this window of opportunity does not will be open forever. “And this, especially if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps.” An Iranian diplomat announced on Twitter that talks would resume in the Austrian capital after a monthly hiatus, during which Iran elected a new President and then assembled a new negotiating team to participate in discussions to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The US announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Approximately a year later, Iran began to consistently violate the terms of the agreement. Talks to bring the two sides back into line with the pact began this year, with the US and Iran communicating only indirectly through European Union partners. The European Union confirmed in a statement Wednesday that talks would resume and “be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran”. “Participants will continue discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties,” the EU said in a statement. Asked about the Iranian diplomat’s announcement during the State Department conference, Price said it appeared to have just happened and added, “we welcome the EU announcement that they have coordinated with all participants and that talks on a return mutual in accordance with the JCPOA will resume for the seventh round on Monday, November 29. ” Price also said that the seventh round of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal “should start exactly where the sixth round of talks stopped.” “We have been vague when it comes to our position that there has been tremendous progress made in the first to sixth rounds of these talks in Vienna,” he told a news conference Wednesday. “It would be neither productive nor wise to take from any other position from where we left off in June at the end of the sixth round.” Referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s concerns about the latest developments in Iran, Price said, “Together with the IAEA, we have expressed our concern about a number of steps in recent days and weeks, so we certainly hope “When the Iranian delegation returns to Vienna at the end of this month, they make it ready to negotiate, they make it ready to negotiate quickly and in good faith,” he said. Last week, the Iranian government said it would return to the negotiating table before the end of November, and over the weekend, leaders of the US, Germany, France and the UK met on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome to discuss options for the move. . forward on this issue. The last round of talks in Vienna, aimed at returning the United States to the nuclear deal and returning Iran to the agreement, took place in June.

