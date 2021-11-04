Green Party MP at COP26 sees ‘commitments’ on climate change being made, but not backed by science

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News headlineOur changing planetto show and explain the effects of climate change and what is being done about it.

Green Party MP Mike Morrice says that despite the chaos witnessed during the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, he hopes to see countries make tangible and ambitious commitments to address global environmental concerns.

Morrice, a junior member of Parliament from the Kitchener Center in Ontario, is among Canadians attending the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In an interview with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo’s Morning edition on Wednesday, hesaid the event that started on Sunday so far is “just chaos”.

Do you have questions about COP26 or climate science, politics or politics? Email us: [email protected] Your contribution helps inform our coverage.

“You have thousands upon thousands of people. The last two days have been a summit of world leaders and so, the point of settlement Prince Charles is passing on one side, and I saw Greta half an hour later,” he said, referring to the Activist Swedish youth Greta Thunberg.

“But in the midst of all that chaos, the teams that are here to work on the technology are also negotiating to move forward in the last agreement from Paris five years ago, to update it to move towards implementation to actually understand the details. . “

Morrice said he has heard concerns that the summit will end without any real progress.

Thunberg himself said that COP26 is like previous conferences and “they have not taken us anywhere”. She argued that politicians were simply “expected” to take climate concerns seriously.

Morrice believes that “there is a good reason for some people to worry.”

“There’s a real mix of commitments being made and nothing that comes close to science yet,” Morrice said.

Although representatives from almost 200 countries are in COP26, Russia and China, two of the world’s biggest polluters, did not attend.

But, he added, it is encouraging to consider the thousands of climate activists, young people and indigenous leaders in Scotland who are “focusing” on issues important to them.

“They are saying we expect more from you, that this should be the policy of the government that needs to change,” he said.

“Ultimately, we need to see both our Canadian federal government and others around the world, and not everyone is here … pushing and advocating to do more,” Morricesa said.

“Those leaders have been here and their negotiating teams are here, and so this is also a moment to protect them and the thousands of people here who are pushing for exactly that. It is very encouraging for me to see it.”

‘No magic answer’

The bi-weekly conference will feature presentations by experts from around the world, including Dianne Saxe, Ontario Green Party deputy leader and former provincial environmental commissioner.

Saxe, who is also an environmental lawyer, will present the party’s $ 65 billion climate and environment plan in Ontario at COP26.

“It’s the same as a crash course master class on everything you want to know that the best people in the world are giving information,” she told the conference. “It’s an amazing opportunity to get involved.”

Saxe will make her remote presentation from Boston to the Green Hub, which is a physical meeting space at the conference.

Saxe participated in COP21 in 2015 as well as COP23 in 2017. She said that this conference being held during the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to show the world that resources can be targeted in many spaces at once.

Dianne Saxe, the former environmental commissioner in Ontario, will present to the world stage on Friday the new plan of the Ontario Green Party for climate and environment of 65 billion dollars. (Office of the Ontario Environmental Commissioner)

“I understand that it is really challenging to face today ‘s urgency and long – term urgency at the same time. But we really have no choice. If we do not take the climate seriously [change], science tells us we will have more and more climate chaos, we will have more and more short-term emergencies [and] we will have much more suffering and much less ability to deal with it. “

Saxe stressed that conferences like COP26 are one of the best chances humanity has to work together to stop climate change.

“Reaching consensus among the governments of nearly a billion people is extremely difficult. But if we are not talking to each other about it, it will not happen at all,” Saxe said.

“I wish it was faster. I wish it was easier, but since none of these things are true, there is no magic answer. This is the best we have.”

Banners displayed in downtown Glasgow during COP26. Leaders and experts from more than 200 countries are at the UN climate change conference. (Scott Heppell / Associated Press)

Next steps

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a global carbon tax, telling them at the summit that it would dramatically curb the use of fossil fuels and level the playing field for countries like Canada that already impose a tax on emissions.

However, the call comes after a report showed that Canadian governments have allocated billions of taxpayer dollars to build and expand new pipelines over the past year alone.

“We have to follow the science of the climate crisis and we will not do that by turning off the lights on Earth Hour. “We will only approach climate science if the kind of world leaders who are in this case listen to our voices,” Morrice said, noting that he spoke with Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Trudeau while at a conference on the issue. provided by environmental policy.

“I’m still defending … in every conversation I’m given a chance to do, totalk [about] ending subsidies for fossil fuels, using that money to invest in a fair transition, and getting closer to pursuing climate science. “And I’ll spend the next two weeks here doing just that.”