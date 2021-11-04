Cleo Smith’s family spends first night together after Carnarvon escapes ‘hugged’ in same room

Police say Cleo Smith’s family had been “embracing all night” as they spent their first evening together since rescuing the four-year-old from a locked house, with investigators interviewing her “very carefully”.

Cleo was found in a home in Carnarvon in the early hours of yesterday morning, 18 days after she disappeared from her family tent at Camp Blowholes in the north of the city.

Acting WA Police Commissioner Col. Blanch said the moment officers were able to call Cleos’s mother and stepfather, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, with the good news was why people joined the force.

“I think [Cleo’s parents] “There was a small amount of hope, but I thought they would probably never embrace it again.”

“I’m very sure everyone slept in the same room just hugging all night, and I think this is such a wonderful story.”

Ellie Smith has made a recent update to the Facebook post she made when her little girl first disappeared, writing “final edit at home with her family”.

Police ask Cleo for 18 days at home

Acting Commissioner Blanch has also provided details on how police would handle Cleo’s interview, given her age.

How police 'joined the dots' to find Cleo Smith The meticulous work of the police instead of an accidental look or pure coincidence led the officers to Cleo Smith.

“The most important thing for us is that we will talk to Cleo, but we have to do it very carefully,” he said.

“We have professional experts interviewing children and we will try to get information from her for those 18 days.

“This is a really difficult, slow process, and it’s okay if she doesn’t want to tell us.”

He said it was also important that Cleo was able to spend time with her family.

“Such a small child, taken by mom and dad, 18 days in a stranger’s house. You can only imagine what could have happened and what trauma she would have from this, and I hope she can recover. . “

After giving Cleos a drink of water in the middle of the night, Ellie Smith did not see him again for 18 days. ( Facebook: Ellie Smith )

Detective Rod Wilde, who led the investigation, said officers hoped to speak to Cleotoday.

“Obviously Cleo’s well-being is paramount and the first and most important thing here,” he told Nine Radio.

Cleos’ biological father ‘happy’

Cleo’s biological father, Daniel Staines, has previously refused to speak to the media, but gave a written statement to reporters yesterday.

Cleos’s rescue has captured hearts across the country. ( supply )

We are all absolutely excited about the good news this morning and so happy that Cleo has reunited with her mom and dad, he said.

Thanks to everyone who helped her search and bring her home, especially the WA, SES police and the Carnarvon community.

Hopefully Ellie and Jake and the family now have the privacy and respect they deserve.

Mr Staines said he gave the family his best wishes.

Police to the rescue of all fathers

Acting Commissioner Blanch revealed that the four officers who forcibly entered the house where Cleo found were fathers.

“They could have worn guns and detective costumes, but they were fathers,” he said.

“They look at Cleo’s face for 18 days, working 24/7.

“Everyone knows how they would have felt.”

The officers were described as “extremely gentle”

WAP Police Minister Paul Papaliat thanked the four officers involved in the rescue, including Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine.

He was the officer who spoke to Cleo in a warm video released by police yesterday.

“Cameron is a handsome boy, [I] “I drank some beers last night,” he told ABC News Breakfast.

“He is a murder detective and you do not have very happy results in that job.

“The kinds of outcomes they usually face are not the ones he found when they went through that door.”

Papalia also spoke about one of the other officers in the video, to whom Cleo climbed as Senior Sergeant Blaine spoke to him.



“The young boy holding Cleon, I met him yesterday and saw him last night,” he said.

“He wore the same jacket, I do not think he will get rid of that jacket, I can wear it for years to come.”

Papalia said the four officers were “too soft”.

“They were the best side of policing you could ever encounter,” he said.

Cleo Smith was rescued from a home in Carnarvon by police. ( Facebook: Ellie Smith )

Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg has joined those celebrating Cleos’s return.

“Like many Australians, I was afraid of the worst, but to see her smile and hear the news that she was found simply warmed the heart of every Australian,” he told Channel Nine.

“Knowing that she was found and then seeing her smile and seeing her look relatively healthy after such an ordeal is really generous.”

Convicted “internet detectives”

The internet trolls had targeted Cleo and her family while the investigation was ongoing, claiming they were involved in her disappearance.

Acting Commissioner Blanch said people needed to put things in perspective, noting that the man leading the search, Superintendent Wilde, had more than 40 years of experience.

“Internet detectives who have opinions and want to make people guilty within five minutes of an assessment are not useful for police investigations,” he said.

“It’s useless for the mental health of parents who are in mass anxiety, because their child has basically been abducted.

“This is not okay.”