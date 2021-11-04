The jury receives a brief overview of the accused killer’s family life as the trial for his mother’s murder continues

The jury in the trial of a man accused of stabbing his mother in 2019 took a window into the bizarre education of the first-time accused killer on Wednesday.

Crown lawyers in the case are pulling the curtain on Duncan Sinclair’s family life in a bid to establish a motive in the death of Rae Cara Carrington, who was stabbed 12 times while at work in the underground PATH system in central Toronto.

Sinclair, 22, was 19 at the time of the murder. He has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of first-degree murder in the Toronto Supreme Court.

Det. Sherri Plunkett testified in the afternoon court hearing, telling the jury that a Toronto police investigation conducted by the Child and Adolescent Protection Unit found that the Sinclair family was largely closed off from the outside world. The children did not have access to school or medical care and were living a transitional lifestyle filled with nicknames to avoid authorities and child support, she said.

All of this was dictated by Sinclair’s father, Paul, she told the court. According to an agreed statement of facts presented in court, Paul Sinclair was convicted of 12 offenses related to child abuse in March 2020.

“The older kids and mom just worked, worked and worked and brought all the money home to Paul,” she said.

“It was his way or the highway. He ruled with an iron fist.”

Plunkett testified that Paul Sinclair was a collector and that the family lived in filthy situations. She said sometimes they didn’t even have plumbing and would be forced to use buckets as toilets. Sinclair’s father told his children to take a shower somewhere from once every two weeks to once a month so they would not tell the owners how many people lived in their apartments, she said.

“He claimed to have been educated at home [the kids], but he did not, “Plunkett said, adding that Paul Sinclair would fasten the curtains to their windows so that the children” would not look outside and no one would look inside. “

Rae Cara Carrington is seen here in the photo of her driver’s license. (court report)

The family moved whenever someone started asking questions about them, she said.

Plunkett testified that according to other family members, Duncan Sinclair and one of his brothers were “minions” of their father.

“They were brainwashed by him or were on his side and had adopted his way of thinking,” she said.

Although Plunkett provided a wealth of information Wednesday, Judge Anne Molloy warned the jury that much of her testimony constituted gossip evidence. But, judged, it still mattered as the crown is seeking to prove that Sinclair had a motive to kill his mother.

“This officer has given a lot of evidence for what other people told her,” Molloy told the jury.

“It can have a very narrow function in your decision-making.”

Sinclair was interviewed by police

The jury also saw video of an interview that Toronto police officers conducted with Duncan Sinclair on January 9, 2019, before the death of his mother. At this point, his father was arrested but not convicted.

Plunkett said Sinclair and one of his brothers had filed charges against one of their siblings and their mother after members of their family had spoken to police and their father was subsequently arrested.

She said it was very obvious that these statements were “almost a sign of revenge” for other family members who had given statements to the police.

Security cameras at Fast Fresh Foods captured video of the attack that killed Carrington. The court heard she was stabbed 12 times and suffered various injuries, including three broken ribs, as well as puncture wounds to the liver, kidneys, lungs and heart. (court report)

In the video, Sinclair tells police about one of his brothers who lost one of his teeth when he was five or six years old, as well as another case where his brother pushed him against a wall as a child, resulting in a ” cracks in his skull.

Sinclair also told officers that his mother had a “tendency to kidnap” sometimes and displayed “strong moments of anger or rage”.

Sinclair also said he does not think his father is manipulative.

“Anything he tells you he can say no to,” he said.

The woman found ‘scratched’, testifies a security guard

Earlier in the day, the court heard a distressing first-hand confession from a security guard working in the Commercial Court building where Carrington was stabbed.

William Bardy said he was working as a senior officer for Paragon Protection on April 10, 2019, when an emergency call came to his radio from a dispatcher.

“He stated loudly and clearly that he had been notified by a cleaner that he had been stabbed in the food court,” Bardy said.

“We all ran as fast as we could to get there.”

A security guard who responded after the attack told lawyers Wednesday that there was ‘blood everywhere’ at the restaurant where Carrington worked. (Linda Ward / CBC)

More than two years later, he said he still vividly remembers the voice of a woman shouting ‘Oh my god, she’s going to die’ at the scene, amid the cacophony of so many people all calling 911 right away.

He said he went to the location of Fast Fresh Foods where Carrington worked and found her “eviscerated”, lying in a pool of her blood.

“She had more stab wounds than I could put pressure on,” he said. “Her organs were pouring out of her belly. I remember catching them and trying to stop them from coming out.”

“I’m not sure how long it lasted. It felt like an eternity.”

The trial continues on Thursday.