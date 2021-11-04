COVID-19: Vaccine Passports Improve Saskatchewan Vaccination Rate, Study Says

More people were vaccinated because of Saskatchewan government evidence of vaccination policy, according to a new study.

The paper, by the University of Saskatchewan Social Contour and COVID-19 research team, shows that more people received the first and second doses after Prime Minister Scott Moe announced the provinces new trials of the vaccination system on September 16th.

The first doses doubled and the second doses increased between Moes’ announcement and October 1, when the request went into effect.

Read more: Vaccination proof or negative test for COVID-19 should be sought in the ski hills of Alberta

Potential entrants to venues such as bars and concerts may also show a recent negative test for COVID-19, but must pay for the test themselves if they are not experiencing symptoms of the disease or if they have approached someone infected, among others. others. .

The story goes down the ad

But since the system went into effect, first-dose rates have dropped, while second-dose rates have dropped.

One of the study authors told Global News that the declining rate of first doses and the constant rate of second doses is a good thing. It means that people who take the first doses are taking the second.

Nazeem Muhajarine said he expects the number of people receiving the second dose to also decrease within a few weeks, as people who were open but probably reluctant to get vaccinated would get the vaccines.

We knew that when presenting evidence of vaccination policies, it would move people who are probably on the fence, not for ideological reasons, not for value-based reasons for refusing vaccines, but mainly because of the ease with which vaccinated, “he said.

However, he said politics had not reached everyone.

Read more: The Director General of the Saskatchewan Health Authority cannot say when operations will resume

I wish I could have continued to reach out to those fierce vaccine deniers, he said, but we know that vaccine policy itself will probably not convert those people.

A new national poll by the Angus Reid Institute, a public opinion research foundation, shows that 58 percent of unvaccinated people who are not sure if they will be vaccinated say that personal freedom and health concerns are their main reasons for doing so. do not take the vaccine.

The story goes down the ad

Nearly a third said they do not believe COVID-19 is a serious health threat.

Five million people have died from the disease, or complications from it, since Monday.

Angus Reid President Shachi Kurl stressed that Canadians against the vaccine are a very small group, if it is vocal. She also told Global News that they are usually younger and masculine and believe they are healthy enough to be able to afford anything that comes their way.

The poll also shows that 55 percent of respondents believe COVID-19 is a conspiracy involving government control.

Kurl said this shows how much misinformation people are consuming.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec lifts vaccination mandate for healthcare workers

It really gives us an insight into the fact that people do not trust our institutions and, more than that, are willing to believe that our institutions are there telling us lies, she said, speaking from Vancouver.

And I think that’s pretty surprising.

Muhajarine said the province still has to push towards herd immunity because people are moving inside as the weather gets colder and because children will soon qualify for vaccines.

The story goes down the ad

The next challenge we face in reaching that 85 to 90 percent (vaccination rate) is to make sure the evidence of vaccination policy covers schools, he said.

Vaccination should continue, he told Global News, because the Delta variant is deadly, highly transmissible and does not go away.

















1:39

The Director General of the Saskatchewan Health Authority cannot say when operations will resume





The Director General of the Saskatchewan Health Authority cannot say when operations will resume



View link »

<br />

