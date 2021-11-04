Nova Scotia drivers a few weeks away from free crossing on the province’s only toll highway

The only toll highway in Nova Scotia should be free for Nova Scotia drivers by the end of the month.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland said the province has repaid the debt because of the private corporation that built the 45-kilometer stretch of Highway 104 between Masstown and Thomson Station.

Repaying this debt of about $ 30 million was a key step in fulfilling the obligation the province undertook in 1995, when it signed an agreement with Highway 104 Western Alignment Corporation to finance, design, build, operate and maintain the four-lane section. of Trans. – Canada Highway.

Debt settlement also allows the province to waive fees, which Masland said he expects to happen by the end of this month.

A committee composed of representatives from the various departments involved in the project is now working out the details related to the tariff waiver.

Masland said only Nova Scotians will benefit from a free ride. She said the tariffs will no longer apply to vehicles that are registered in the provinces, including commercial vehicles.

What has yet to be determined is how tolls will be collected from drivers outside the province and what will happen to the approximately 50 people working at the toll booth.

“I am aware that some people in the square have already gone into various jobs because they knew this was a government commitment to remove tariffs,” Masland said.

“We will see what the inter-departmental committee will come up with to help those people.”