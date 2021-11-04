Unbelievable: HPV vaccine saves thousands of women from cervical cancer, UK study shows | Cervical cancer

The NHS vaccination program to prevent cervical cancer has so far stopped thousands of women from developing the disease and experiencing pre-cancerous changes in the cells, a study has found.

In the first proof that the program launched in England 13 years ago is saving lives, a study funded by the UK Cancer Research found that the rate of cervical cancer in women provided by the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 13 ( now in his 20s) was 87%. lower than in an unvaccinated population.

The researchers said cases in this age group, which are rare, dropped from about 50 a year to just five.

There were also reductions in the rate of cervical cancer by 62% in women who received the vaccine between the ages of 14 and 16 and 34% in women aged 16 to 18 when the vaccination was introduced.

The experts looked at data from the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunization program using the Cervarix vaccine, which was given to girls in the NHS from 2008 to September 2012.

Another vaccine, Gardasil, is now used for the program and is given to girls and boys aged 12 and 13.

New study published in The Lancet on Thursday was able to use data to estimate that, as of June 2019, there were approximately 450 fewer cases of cervical cancer (up to 374 cases in 2016-2018) and 17,200 fewer cases of cervical carcinoma (precancerous) than expected in those vaccinated against HPV in England.

The study found a 97% decrease in pre-cancerous cell changes in vaccinated women between the ages of 12 and 13, 75% in vaccinated women between the ages of 14 and 16, and 39% in vaccinated women between the ages of 16 and 16. . 18.

Without vaccination, experts believe the number of pre-cancerous changes could have affected almost 36,000 women.

The researchers said the findings provide the first direct, worldwide evidence of cervical cancer prevention using a vaccine for both types of HPV, which is the virus that causes it.

Cancer Research UK said the findings were better than expected and that cervical cancer could become a rare disease thanks to vaccines combined with screening.

Professor Peter Sasieni, lead author of the study, from Kings College London, said: “It was incredible to see the impact of the HPV vaccine and now we can prove that it prevented hundreds of women from developing cancer in England.

We have known for many years that HPV vaccination is very effective in preventing specific strains of the virus, but to see the impact of the vaccine in real life has been really rewarding.

Assuming most people continue to get the HPV vaccine and go for screening, cervical cancer will become a rare disease.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, epidemiological consultant for UKHSA, who also participated in the study, said: “We encourage anyone eligible for the HPV vaccine to receive it when it is offered at school. Anyone who qualifies can arrive by their 25th birthday. Along with cervical control, this will help protect more women from preventable cases of cervical cancer.

The chief executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “Results like this show the power of science. It’s a historic moment to see the first study showing that the HPV vaccine has and will continue to protect thousands of women from developing cervical cancer.

Currently in the UK, around 3200 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year. The study looked in detail at the cancer registry data between January 2006 and June 2019 for seven groups of women who were between the ages of 20 and 64 at the end of 2019.