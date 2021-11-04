Don Martin: Does Trudeau love all of Canada? That’s a good question right now.

OTAWA – In the midst of the 2008 federal election campaign, a devilish reporter decided to get fed up with boring press conferences and asked Conservative leader Stephen Harper if he loves Canada.

It had more to do with the rise of the infamous Harper unbearably and, if memory serves us well, the dazzling executives one answer did not prove exactly that he had a pulse.

But on two fronts – one symbolic, the other essential – it would not be so strange to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the same question today.

First symbolic: The half-naked flag of the prime ministers has passed from an empathic gesture reflecting the widespread sympathy for the indigenous young victims who did not survive the horrors of residential schools in fostering saturated antagonism in some counties and sparking a polarized political debate.

The rest of the democratic world has to stumble to see a Canada where the raging debate of the political moment is whether to briefly raise the flag of nations after six months at half-mast, only to lower it again for Remembrance Day. All of this as we await the permanent approval of the flag-raising by indigenous leaders, who do not seem to have a clear position on how and when to end this unprecedented display of Canadian self-shame.

But now that I have removed that opening from my system, this is not the only Trudeau red flag signal that divides Canada against itself.

His exchange of velvet gloves for brass knots putting a strong cap on oil emissions in Alberta makes us wonder if the most accurate title would be “Canada declares war on Canada”.

No one can rightly claim that oily sands are anything but a damage to Canada’s environmental records and need constant cleaning.

But Trudeaus’ simple removal of oily sand production is like banning Christmas tree sales so that he can begin to fulfill his three-year promise to expand our forests by two billion trees, a promise that has yet to be fulfilled. has taken root.

The problem of oil emissions in Canada is not so much domestic production as domestic combustion.

If we could reduce emissions to zero by shutting off oil sands, 80 percent of Canada emissions would still be hidden by burning imported oil in cars and trucks. The only tangible result would be the loss of almost half a million Canadian direct or indirect jobs and about $ 10 billion in government revenue.

It has been tempting to suggest that Trudeau also set a production limit for cars and trucks being built in Ontario, but that would produce an equally futile net-zero change in our behavior beyond driving only imported cars.

So they were left with a Trudeau attack on domestic oil that is offset by an equal and opposite benefit to foreign oil exporters like Saudi Arabia.

Again, there is no question that oil sands need political twisting to suffocate their smoke.

But authority no less than the federal government website gives oils a sign of reducing emissions per barrel by almost a third from its peak.

This should focus on pushing Trudeau’s economic re-engineering, whether actively supporting small modular nuclear reactors to power oil sands or increasing the massive potential of hydrogen, which received a multi-billion dollar investment in Edmonton from Air Products Canada last summer.

Trudeau surely knows it’s pointless in the grand global scheme of things to block the pipeline of a Canadian economic engine like oil sands, which generates 0.1 global emissions when China emits more greenhouse gases than the rest of the world. developed together and did not even attend the COP 26 conference.

But he did it anyway, a repeat of Kyoto’s Jean Chretien in 1997, when the former prime minister took the provinces by surprise with a tough promise to cut emissions, which his top adviser admitted he knew later , was merely a signature-symbolism and not an achievable goal. .

Seeing Trudeau, now the “dean” of the G7, delivering another hot promise for the attention of other world leaders, has all the elements of Chretien’s history repeated.

To keep our proud flag at half-mast long after it has become an important point and for the commitment to drown out Alberta oil production, which will be needed for decades to come, it is now worth asking the question: Do you love Justin? Trudeau all over Canada?

