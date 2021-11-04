The minimum wage in NS is $ 12.95 per hour. A new report says this is almost not enough

A new report shows that Nova Scotians need much higher incomes than the current minimum wage to afford life in the province.

The Nova Scotia branch of the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, an independent, nonpartisan research institute, found that hourly wages range from $ 18.45 to $ 22.05, depending on location.

This is significantly higher than the provincial minimum wage of $ 12.95 per hour.

“It raises questions about how people do it. I mean, they’re really struggling,” said Christine Saulnier, author of the report and director of the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives in Nova Scotia.

“Is it acceptable to say that people should cross the poverty line?”

The report, entitled Living Wages in Nova Scotia 2021: Working to Live, Not Living to Work,reviewscosts, available government support and services, and rates from five regions: Nova Scotia north and south, Annapolis valley, Cape Breton, and Halifax.

The numbers were calculated using a methodology that involves obtaining data from StatisticsCanada and other sources to determine costs in a given community. A budget was then created to determine how much revenue is needed to cover expenses, premiums and taxes.

Christine Saulnier, who is the author of the report, hopes the government and private businesses will take action in response to the report. (Brett Ruskin / CBC)

“We answer a really key question, what is it that would take someone to be able to afford all the essentials?” tha Saulnier.

The formula also took into account how much support is available from the government, but Saulnier said living costs continue to rise and government support is not growing with them.

“There is not enough revenue support here,” she said. “Income levels are so low to qualify for Nova Scotia Child Benefitor to qualify for Nova Scotia affordable tax credit.”

Miia Suokonautio, director of YWCA at Halifax, said many people who make the minimum wage can not afford basic needs.

“Accommodation, food and childcare have been almost inaccessible to humans,” Suokonautio said.

She pointed out that many people assume that those living on the minimum wage are students, but in reality, a large part consists of families or single parents.

Miia Suokonautio, executive director of YWCA Halifax, said many families have to choose between basic needs. (CBC)

Suokonautio said the stress in a family can be tremendous.

“The first thing they will cut is the most resilient thing, which will be their food. They will eat less, or rely more on food banks and eat poor quality food, she said.

“In the most extreme circumstances, people remain in overcrowded dwellings. They remain in insecure dwellings. They remain in situations of domestic violence.”

Suokonautio said paying a living wage could make a big difference in the family.

“All the research shows that when you provide low-income families with more income, they have better health outcomes, higher levels of stability, fewer family movements, better educational attainment for schools, fewer conflicts. interpersonal, ”she said.

Saulnier said that while change is needed, it should not rely solely on government to provide more services.

“[The report] it’s really a call for employers to pay the subsistence wage, “she said.” able to have a very good quality of life ”.

Review of the minimum wage at work

Saulnierdo hopes to see the provincial minimum wage increase in response to the report’s findings.

Labor Minister Jill Balser said she read some of the report but needs more time to review the content.

“We know how important this issue is to all Nova Scotians,” she said. “When we move forward and look for positive solutions, that includes talking to businesses as well as employees, because that’s something that affects everyone.”

She said a review process is underway to look at the current minimum wage and make recommendations. The findings will be presented to her later this year.