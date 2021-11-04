England sees Covid record high in October

The prevalence of Covid-19 in England rose to the highest level recorded in October, said Imperial College London, led by a high number of cases in children and an increase in the southwest of the country.

Nearly 6% of school-age children had Covid-19, the researchers found, although there was a decline in prevalence towards the end of the study period coinciding with the closure of schools for mid-term holidays.

Despite this decline, researchers said rates had doubled in older groups compared to September, a worrying sign as the government competes to provide reinforcement measures for the most vulnerable.

“We saw a doubling in that group and obviously that is the concern,” Paul Elliott, the Imperial epidemiologist who runs the program, told reporters.

“It is being promoted from a young school age, but it is going towards the whole population.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reopened England’s economy and is looking to live with high levels of coronavirus, saying vaccinations have largely broken the link between cases and deaths compared to last winter.

The REACT-1 Imperial Study estimated the overall prevalence at 1.72% based on buffers collected between October 19-29, compared with 0.83% in September.

Prof Elliot said the figure was higher than the previously recorded high level of the study in January, although he noted that the study had not been on the ground last December, when last winter’s wave could have peaked.

The Imperial study found that there was a nearly fourfold increase in prevalence in the south-west, an area affected by an error in a private laboratory that resulted in 43,000 people being erroneously given negative PCR test results.

Prof Elliott said it was a “consistent hypothesis” that problems in the lab, run by a firm called Immensa, had contributed to the increase.

The study also found that 10.3% of sequence strains were of the Delta AY.4.2 sub-variant, which is under investigation by health authorities in the UK due to its increase in recent weeks but has not been shown to cause more disease severe or avoid vaccines

China monitors ports while enforcing restrictions

China is on high alert in its ports as strict domestic and foreign travel policies are implemented to reduce the risks of Covid-19 amid a new domestic explosion, less than 100 days after the opening of the Winter Olympics. of Beijing.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said today that it will continue to instruct citizens not to go abroad for non-urgent and non-essential reasons.

The dramatic decline in Chinese travelers since the beginning of last year has left a $ 255 billion annual spending hole in the global tourism market.

The Chinese Immigration Authority also vowed to enforce strict restrictions on the movement of people involved in the Winter Olympics inside and outside China.

People stand in line at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, China

China aims to ensure there are no explosions among outsiders for the Winter Olympics, according to a recent state television report, quoting Huang Chun, an official on Beijing’s organizing committee for the event.

Authorities will try to avoid failures in virus control for games that would subsequently disrupt the event or lead to clusters among residents, Mr. Huang said.

Covid restrictions are also being tightened in the Chinese capital ahead of a large gathering of top-ranking members of the Communist Party next week.

More than 700 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported in China since mid-October in 19 provincial-level regions, with the geographical spread of cases causing a braking storm in tourism and leisure businesses under Beijing zero tolerance policy.

Officials say many cases in northwestern China and a special group in the northeastern Heilongjiang province were tracked down from sources brought in from abroad.

Controls over flights, ships as well as cargo at land ports will be strictly enforced, the immigration authority said.