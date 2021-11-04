US agrees to end fossil fuel financing abroad

The United States today pledged with other countries to suspend funding for fossil fuel projects abroad until the end of next year, in a seismic shift that could hamper the construction of natural gas and oil facilities in high-income countries. lower.

The promise, announced at the Global Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, could remove billions of dollars from future fossil fuel production and redistribute it to low-carbon energy projects such as wind and solar. The agreement covers “uninterrupted” projects, which generally refer to fossil fuel facilities that do not capture carbon dioxide emissions.

Signing this statement represents a major step forward in the right direction, said Jonathan Wilkinson, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources.

The announcement goes beyond a separate deal by the world’s largest economies last weekend to end public funding for the international development of coal energy.

But organizers of today’s engagement failed to pull every nation into the G20, meaning some of the biggest fossil fuel financiers, including Japan, South Korea and China, could continue to build oil infrastructure, and gas abroad.

And it only covers new investments, so projects already in the pipeline will continue to be built. The promise does not include liquefied natural gas which countries produce domestically and export to be burned outside their borders. US LNG exports have increased in recent years.

In addition to the US and the UK, signatories include Costa Rica, Denmark, Canada, Italy and Mali. Several development banks also signed the agreement, including the East African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.

Natural gas is considered a lower carbon fuel than coal and proponents argue that it could serve as a bridge fuel in countries that are trying to bring more clean energy to the internet as they expand access to electricity for the population without it. Environmentalists say burning any fossil fuel is harmful and does not honor the commitments made by countries to limit global warming.

That the commitment embraced by developing countries sends a message that renewable energy can help poorer countries strengthen their economies, said Maria Pastukhova, senior political advisor at E3G in Berlin.

It is just a very strong signal that a prerequisite and a priority for sustainable growth and economic development are not actually investments in fossil fuels, but investments in clean energy, she said.

Justin Guay, director of global climate strategy at the Sunrise Project, said this is one of the most significant announcements he has seen amid a host of promises and agreements presented at the annual climate conference, known as COP 26.

Given how important public finance is to not risk and accumulate private capital for fossil fuel projects, especially in emerging markets, it is a pretty big deal, he said.

Between 2018 and 2020, the G-20 countries and the multilateral development banks they support provided an average of $ 63 billion a year in public finances for international fossil fuel projects, according to a recent report. report by two environmental groups, Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International. About half of that went to gas projects.

The four major financiers – Canada, Japan, Korea and China – provided almost half of that amount. The United States was in fifth place.

The U.S. has been a major contributor to oil and gas projects historically, Guay said. Recently, its investments have been smaller because the Export-Import Bank, the official U.S. export credit lending agency, has been barred from financing fossil fuel projects overseas because it lacks a quorum.

This means that there are a large number of projects that will not be funded after this announcement, he noted.

A preliminary estimate by Oil Change International revealed that the deal could shift about $ 15 billion in fossil fuel financing to clean energy. That may seem modest compared to what is channeled into fossil fuels, said Pastukhova from E3G.

But this is a start and a much needed start.

Bypassing Mancin

Today’s announcement expands an Obama-era policy to end public international coal funding. At the time, there was no global consensus that coal should be removed, Guay said.

Soon ahead today and every other announcement in Glasgow seems to be about coal withdrawal, the gradual removal of coal, going beyond coal, he added. When you think about it with that lens, I think this is an important start to the process that will lead to the world moving beyond oil and gas.

The US has made gradual moves to end funding for fossil fuel development outside its borders. In August, the Treasury Department issued guidelines for multilateral development banks aimed at squeezing fossil fuel financing, except in certain circumstances (Climatic wire, 17 August).

At the same time, the Biden administration has been under surveillance in Glasgow for failing to pass the historic climate legislation it has advertised. Guay said joining today’s deal could be seen as one of the few countries where the US could act unilaterally without the support of lawmakers like Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), who has slowed Biden’s legislative agenda. in Congress.

It may not be without geopolitical implications, said Pastukhova, of E3G. A lot of US government funding for oil and gas goes to middle-income countries in Eastern Europe as a way to reduce Russian gas imports, she said.

The announcement comes as Denmark and Costa Rica launch the Alliance Beyond Oil and Gas, and as more countries and financial institutions sign an alliance to phase out global coal (see related story).

A special initiative launched by the UK this morning commits members to ending all domestic and international investment in new coal energy.

The Global Coal Transition to Clean Energy covers a coalition of 190 countries and organizations, including 18 countries that today committed to phasing out coal energy.

The announcement shifts the goals of the ambitions from ‘no new coal’ to ‘complete removal of coal’, said in a statement Dave Jones, an analyst at the Ember Climate and Energy Expert Group.

The end of fossil fuel subsidies is seen as another move that could help curb global warming. But this is more complicated. Despite promises to go to net zero by the middle of the century, the G-20 countries have continued to subsidize the production and consumption of fossil fuels.

or report by BloombergNEF revealed that the G-20 nations provided about $ 600 billion in subsidies for fossil fuels and other financial support in 2020. The countries also allocated more than $ 100 billion in stimulus funding for oil, gas and coal projects.

In the past, when governments adjusted gasoline prices or cut electricity subsidies, then people are more likely to show up on the streets in yellow vests, said Ethan Zindler, head of America at BloombergNEF. Because they significantly affect consumer pocket books, they are often the most difficult to reduce.

In addition to removing support for fossil fuels, countries will also need to set a price for carbon emissions and disclose their climate risks, the report said.