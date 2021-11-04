Tired of waiting, some require costly surgery outside the province or abroad as the remaining Manitoba numbers grow

The growing number of surgeries and diagnostic procedures in Manitoba has pushed some patients to seek options in other provinces, or even other countries, sometimes paying tens of thousands of dollars to do so.

Jennifer Agnew was already facing a year-and-a-half wait to undergo thigh replacement surgery when the COVID-19 pandemic forced provincial hospitals to postpone non-urgent procedures. Now, she is still waiting to get an appointment, despite calling every week.

“I’m very depressed because it has started to affect my mobility, to the point that if I do not do this surgery soon, I will need a wheelchair,” Agnew said.

Agnew, 42, was born with hip dysplasia, a condition in which the femoral ball is not completely covered by the nest. This knot is now consumed to the point that the bones grind together, making it painful to walk and affecting her ability to play with her two children.

“I could not even cheat or treat my kids,” she said.

130,000 procedures

According to a report by Doctors Manitoba released last month, the number of surgeries and diagnostic procedures has risen to nearly 130,000.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Heather Stefanson has made clearing this backlog her top priority.

In her speech after being sworn in on Tuesday, and again in announcing her first speech on the throne on Wednesday, Stefanson promised to set up a working group to deal with the waiting list.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem, Agnew said the province had already had long waits for many procedures for years.

“It looks like it has dropped in some way,” she said.

Getting the procedure at a private clinic would cost Agnew $ 30,000, she said. She is now considering having the procedure performed in Saskatchewan, where she also has a residence and where the wait to see a doctor is three months.

Others have chosen to dig into their own pockets and in some cases take on significant debts, to pay for procedures abroad.

Max Johnson flew to Lithuania to undergo knee surgery instead of waiting up to two years for the procedure in Manitoba. (Submitted by TTJ Tourism)

Max Johnson flew to Lithuania, where he is recovering after undergoing knee replacement surgery, paying $ 15,000 for surgery and post-operative care.

“My choice was to wait maybe two years in Winnipeg or go overseas to do it somewhere that could do it within three weeks,” Johnson said.

It is “dishonest” for the government to blame the pandemic for the delays, Johnson said.

Many of the other clients at the clinic where Johnson had his surgery come from other European countries, some of whom reimburse citizens who are forced to seek care abroad if they cannot get it home within a reasonable time.

“That, I think, is an interesting way to look at it,” he said.

Province contracting with partners

Barbie Shukster had spinal stenosis, a debilitating nerve disease in the spine, and drove to Rochester, Minn., To have her surgery at the Mayo Clinic.

The procedure cost US $ 27,000 and Schuster had to take out a personal loan to cover the cost.

The trip also put a lot of strain on herself and her partner, who became like a nurse, but she says it pays to go back to things she enjoys, like kayaking and playing with her grandchildren.

Barbie Shukster underwent surgery for spinal stenosis at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She hopes to return to kayaking on Lake Winnipeg by next summer. (Delivered by Barbie Shukster)

“Why did I have to do this? Why couldn’t I have done this in Winnipeg?”

In a statement, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said the province has contracted with organizations and partners to carry out over 11,000 additional procedures to begin treatment of COVID-19-induced waste.

Moreover, the Pan Am Clinic, Misericordia Health Center and Victoria General Hospital all returned to the full list of procedures at the end of the third wave of the pandemic earlier this summer.

Concordia Hospital returned to full condition in late September and Grace Hospital by mid-October.