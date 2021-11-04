Israel approves state budget – New York Times





JERUSALEM’s Israeli parliament narrowly approved the state budget on Thursday, the first country in more than three years, removing an immediate threat to the government’s survival and potentially paving the way for some political stability after a chaotic four-election extension within two years. A celebration for the state of Israel! Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cheerful on Twitter immediately after voting before dawn. We are moving forward with full force. But the small majority won by the eight-party coalition of Mr. Bennetts with conflicting ideologies and agendas raised questions about his long-term prospects and whether Israel has really emerged from the political turmoil. The previous parliament was dissolved at the end of last year after failing to meet the deadline for approving a budget for 2020. This happened because Mr. Bennetts’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, did not present a budget, using it as a maneuver to overthrow his government.

This allowed Mr Netanyahu to avoid abiding by a rotation deal that would have seen his then-key coalition partner, Benny Gantz, take over as prime minister if their government had survived. But the political game led to the March 2021 election that ultimately toppled Mr. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is on trial on corruption charges. The vote on the annual budget for what is left of 2021 passed with 61 against 59 in the Knesset, or Parliament with 120 seats, without any abstentions. It was approved after a marathon debate involving a four-hour speech by an opposition member. A 60:60 draw would mean failure, and failure to approve a budget by a November 14 deadline would have led to the automatic dissolution of the Assembly and new elections within three months, which was the goal of a faction opposition led by Mr. Netanyahu. Voting for the 2022 budget was expected to end late Thursday or Friday.

