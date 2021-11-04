The booster vaccine against COVID will be available in the Northern Territory from Monday





Qualified persons include adults who received the second dose more than six months ago NT missed 80 percent of the government deadline for the double-dose vaccine The spread comes after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) last week recommended that Pfizer booster vaccines be made available to adults in the general population. The injections will be available at government-run vaccination clinics, GP pharmacies or Aboriginal community-controlled centers. Dr Bhavini Patel said the first groups of people to qualify for the booster would be those who had priority at the start of the vaccine introduction, such as health workers, quarantine workers and other high-risk staff. “[High risk workers] “They will qualify first because they were vaccinated first,” she said. “Then the suitability will flow over the next six months, as the six-month anniversaries of the people will come.” Stay up to date with the top news for COVID-19 from November 4 with a look back at our blog ATAGI has not yet recommended booster injections for people under 18 years of age. Professor Patel said NT Health was updating its website to allow online bookings before the program starts on Monday. Ms. Patel says bookings for reinforcements will open Thursday. ( ABC News: Nicholas Hynes ) This comes after the NT government this week lost its target to reach 80 per cent coverage of double-dose vaccines in early November. According to NT data, 73 percent of the territories are now fully vaccinated. Federal government figures, which the NT government opposes, set the nationwide double dose rate at 64.3 percent. Read more about the spread of the vaccine: The lowest rates reflected in federal data are in the Barkly region, where only 32.5 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and in the Daly-Tiwi-West Arnhem region, where 36.2 percent are fully vaccinated. Dr Patel said NT Health was stepping up efforts to address reluctance pockets in some remote areas, including now allowing vaccination staff to move door-to-door within the communities providing the vaccine. She also said the government had hired “local COVID vaccine champions” in some areas. “[They are] well-known leaders in the community sit down and have a thread and really understand what the barriers are and then [we’re] working with the community as a whole to address those things that people are concerned about, “she said. The NT government’s broad mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect on November 12, when public-facing employees in all industries are required to have performed at least their first stroke. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 6 minutes 19 seconds 6 m How to do a quick antigen test The form is being uploaded …

