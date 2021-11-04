Now is the time to speed up the transition to cleaner energy sources

John Hamilton, in charge of work at the British Embassy in Ashgabat, writes about the transition to cleaner energy sources, set for COP26 Energy Day on November 4, 2021:

We are at a critical juncture for the future of our planet. Temperatures are rising, storms are raging and crops are failing all over the world. Thus, accelerating the shift of global energy sectors from the production and consumption of oil, natural gas and coal to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is essential if we are to limit global temperature growth to 1.5C.

Today, November 4, COP26 Energy Day brings together governments, businesses, investors and organizations from around the world to demonstrate that the transition to clean electricity generation is inevitable and is accelerating rapidly and that ordinary people and vehicles their lifestyle is at the heart. of this transition. Today we will hear how countries are raising their climate ambitions and celebrate actions to make clean energy accessible and affordable and to improve energy efficiency. We will seize this opportunity to share good practices globally and explore further steps to be taken to harmonize and strengthen our collective efforts in support of clean energy transition.

Accelerating the transition to renewable energy is a key part of the puzzle. To meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, the global transition to clean energy must be four to six times faster than currently, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) and IRENA.

The UK is bringing together countries, development banks, investors, industry and civil society to ensure that every country has access to investment and assistance to increase renewable energy faster.

British Chargé d’Affaires Mr. John Hamilton Visits Solar Power Plant on Suburban Ashgabat

Countries often face barriers to expanding their renewable energy capacities, such as high capital costs, difficulties in accessing finance, and a lack of support for the technical aspects of the transition to clean energy. That is why, together with the leaders in global energy sector policy, finance and technology, we have launched the COP26 Energy Transition Council, which will use the multilateral expertise of the energy and collection sector to find faster solutions to advance a transition towards developing clean energy. vend.

In addition, the UK will increase its support for International Climate Finance (ICF) to at least $ 11.6 billion over the next five years, between 2021 and 2022 until 2025 to 2026. This represents a doubling of the UK commitment to spend at least $ 5.8 billion on tackling climate change by 2021, announced ahead of the historic Paris summit, COP21, in 2015. This funding will accelerate innovative clean energy technologies such as energy conservation in developing countries. To further mitigation efforts, the UK also adopted a policy in March to end its public support for fossil fuels overseas and increase investment in clean energy.

Accelerating the move towards renewable resources is not only good for the environment, but also for jobs and growth. The cost of renewable energy is falling rapidly, driven in part by public finance investments breaking the road. Since 2010, the cost of solar energy has dropped by 85%, and that of wind energy by 49%. Sun and wind are now cheaper than new coal and gas power plants in two-thirds of the world and will soon be cheaper in all countries. As IRENA indicated earlier this year, increasing investment in renewable resources would increase jobs in the sector to 42 million globally by 2050, four times more than today.

Despite the economic slowdown, there was a net capacity expansion of 82% in the global share of renewables in 2020. The global capacity to generate renewables now stands at 2799 GW, with a net increase of 261 GW in 2020, exceeded the expansion in 2019 by almost 50%. It is also important to note that 27% of global energy demand was met by the generation of renewable sources in 2020.

Investing in fossil fuel energy projects involves increasing social and economic risks, especially through the form of blocked assets, and has consequent impacts on government revenue, local employment, taxpayers, and utility payers. From a development perspective, such inaccurate assumptions may incur unnecessary financial costs, e.g. investment in fossil fuel-based power generation assets with high operating costs may be blocked before the end of life. Investing in fossil fuel infrastructure risks shutting down countries on a high-carbon pathway for the next 30 to 40 years as renewable sources become cheaper. A recent study has shown that investments in renewable energy have had a 367% higher return on fossil fuels since 2010.

The arguments for a clean energy transition are clear. By accelerating the move towards renewable sources, we can reduce emissions and support a green and resilient economic recovery. At this critical turning point for our planet, there is no time to lose.

There are also many opportunities for Turkmenistan in clean energy. With its large alternative energy sources, Turkmenistan has great potential in producing renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Current research shows that with its large solar and wind potential, Turkmenistan can cover all of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2050, reducing to zero greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation.

Solar energy can help Turkmenistan capture more value from its natural gas. Research suggests that rising temperatures will lead to a sharp increase in electricity demand, especially in the cooling of residential air. This demand can be met by solar energy by reducing the demand for gas to produce electricity making it more available for export or processing.

In addition, Turkmenistan has plenty of room to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ignition, methane leakage and aeration. According to the International Energy Agency, about 40% of current methane emissions in Turkmenistan could be easily captured at little or no cost and used for export, to generate energy and to produce high value-added products ready for export. . This will bring strong additional currency to the national economy.

Methane emissions detected by satellite observation in Turkmenistan represent a very significant loss of value that can be earned money. Leakage measures are usually not very expensive and can be profitable. Leak adjustments such as replacing worn valves or rebuilding compressor motors are often relatively inexpensive and the financial gain from reducing the need for ignition or gas extraction by investing in building more existing infrastructure such as processing, storage and piping capacity can to offset costs. , especially when there is a buyer for additional gas, for example China or Russia.

I am very pleased to see that Turkmenistan is continuing to create the necessary legislative environment and establish the institutional framework for encouraging cost-effective investments in renewable energy. Green energy is an area where the UK has considerable expertise and we hope that further trade opportunities may arise from the exploration of renewable energy sources by Turkmenistan. The UK and Turkmenistan have always worked towards developing new commercial opportunities and Green Energy is a potential area where we can work constructively together.

We look forward to supporting the Government of Turkmenistan in developing and implementing its ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which we hope will be reflected in the country’s newly defined National Contributions (NDCs).

November 4, 2021

John Hamilton

Charge d’Affaires

British Embassy in Turkmenistan