China doubles to zero-Covid as it battles the most widespread explosion since Wuhan





Although subsequent outbreaks have seen the highest number of cases, the outbreak has spread the most, with 19 of China’s 31 provinces – more than half the country – reporting cases since the outbreak began in mid-October, according to Health. National. Commission (NHC).

On Wednesday, the NHC reported 93 new symptomatic cases – the highest daily number in three months. About 500 cases have been reported nationwide since the start of the blast, according to the state tabloid Global Times

The number may seem small compared to other countries in the West, many of which still report tens of thousands of cases every day. But it is massive for China, which has adhered to its “zero-Covid” approach, including tight border controls and lengthy quarantines for international arrivals.

This approach – which aims to eradicate the virus completely within China’s borders – means that even a handful of cases are seen as a formidable threat.

The continued spread began on October 16, when infections were discovered among a tour group with fully vaccinated elderly citizens from Shanghai traveling to northern China. The cases spread rapidly and spread throughout the northern provinces; by next week, officials from the National Health Commission warned of “multiple local outbreaks scattered” in the north and northwest that were “expanding rapidly”. Authorities immediately took action, following the game book that successfully contained previous outbreaks: mass testing, immediate blockades, quarantine, travel suspensions and vigilant surveillance. Officials banned inter-provincial tours through the affected regions. In a popular tourist destination, all residents and tourists were barred from leaving their homes. The capital Beijing tightened restrictions on entry into the city and punished violators by placing them in criminal detention. Several cities, including Lanzhou, which has reported dozens of cases, have been placed in isolation – affecting millions in total. But the virus spread rapidly anyway, raising questions about the viability of zero-Covid – as well as the effectiveness of China’s emergency response, as outbreaks arrive more often for longer durations. China’s first outbreak, at the start of the Wuhan pandemic, was largely under control by March 2020, with cases remaining low for the rest of the year. Although there have been occasional outbursts, these too were quickly curbed; By the end of the year, most of daily life had returned to normal, with businesses in operation and domestic travel resumed. But 2021 also brought the arrival of the highly infectious Delta variant, which has wreaked havoc around the world. Delta caused severe explosions in many Asian countries that by then had kept the virus relatively well – including Australia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam. The more contagious variant and growing advice from international health experts that Covid is likely to become endemic has pushed many of those countries to abandon the zero-Covid approach and instead adapt to “living with Covid”. Even in China, the effects of Delta are becoming clear. After its long stretch of relative normalcy, the country has recorded several eruptions only in recent months, with little time in between to recover. And concerns persist over the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, especially in the face of the Delta variant. Nearly 2.3 billion doses were administered by Tuesday, and by the end of October 76% of the population had been fully vaccinated, according to the NHC – but that has not stopped the rapid and widespread spread of outbreaks. This summer, China experienced one of its heaviest eruptions, driven by the Delta. The variant was first discovered in July in the eastern city of Nanjing; Soon, infections were reported in dozens of cities and eventually spread to 16 provinces. Following the well-known routine of mass testing, blockages, movement restrictions and mandatory quarantines, cases fell to normal levels by the end of August. Despite the apparent success, the summer eruption took longer than previous eruptions to curb – and had spread much faster among cities. Residents and authorities had only a few weeks to breathe before another outbreak occurred in September in Fujian province. This time, images of the government’s strict control measures – including the separation of children up to four years old from their parents during quarantine – drew international concern and criticism. By Sept. 29, health officials said the Fujian blast had been put under control . Less than three weeks later, the actual eruption appeared. However, despite the increasing frequency and duration of its outbursts, China shows no signs of changing its strategy – even doubling as it prepares for two high-profile events: a crucial meeting of Communist Party elites next week, then the Beijing Winter Olympics next February. “In the face of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks, health experts believe that China cannot abandon its zero-tolerance approach at this time,” he said. an editorial by the Global Times on Wednesday, warning that “the lifting of strict controls would lead to a catastrophic result”.

