The province says Sask. Health services delayed by COVID-19 will resume next week

The Saskatchewan government has announced that health care services delayed due to COVID-19 will resume next week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced in September that health services, including electoral procedures, organ transplants, and cancer treatments, were on hold so health care workers could focus their efforts on combating COVID-19 record numbers. .

Prime Minister Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman announced during the polls Wednesday that 50 percent of delayed services will resume next week, then 75 percent next week and 90 percent by the end of the month.

Moe said the decision is due to increased vaccinations, along with a reduction in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Merriman told reporters after the questioning period that some health care workers outside intensive care units who had been assigned to other tasks, such as contact tracking, would begin to return to their original positions.

He said the initial focus will be on resuming pediatric and youth services.

Merriman stressed that the pandemic is not over, so the province will need to continue deploying healthcare workers as needed.

The 11-month-old faced delayed diagnoses, surgery, therapy

The 11-month-old daughter of Graham Dickson and Laura Weins, Helen, who is suspected of having cerebral palsy, was one of thousands of people affected by the delays.

She lost access to vital therapies, an opportunity to get surgery and diagnostic tests to confirm her illness.

“I can say for sure for us and for our extended families, our biggest concern right now is how this could affect Helen for the rest of her life,” Dickson told reporters after the questioning period.

“We know that early intervention is essential and every day that passes we are losing the boat, we are losing the opportunity to take it to a place where it should be if it will be able to have the right vision to play. sports, or even just to walk, and I worry every day about how this delay will affect her. It’s hard. It is too hard.”

Merriman said he could relate to what the family is going through, as his daughter suffered a delay in medical services years before the pandemic began.

“It’s very heartbreaking as a parent to be able to get through this,” he told reporters.

Merriman said the decision to delay some medical procedures and services was challenging, but he “saw a health care system being overloaded, mostly by people who were unvaccinated and we had to act”.

Merriman apologized that the difficult decisions he has made are affecting families. “Unfortunately, I saw a health care system being overloaded, mostly by people who were unvaccinated and we had to act,” Merriman said of the service slowdown. #skpoli pic.twitter.com/CLMuONKWr6 –@gqinsk

Merriman also said he would help the family as much as he could.

“I apologize that they are in this circumstance and I hope to get them out as soon as possible.”

Opposition leader Ryan Meili, meanwhile, said the delays could have been prevented if the government had listened to the constant calls of medical experts and implemented the measures earlier.

“We did not need to end up in a situation where we are closing down healthcare again. We are in the fourth wave, not the first, and we need to ask our leadership for them to learn, to improve. Over time and instead these guys actually got worse. “

A mask mandate was reinstated and a vaccination certification policy was announced on September 16, almost a week after the province confirmed that non-critical and selected medical services would be banned.