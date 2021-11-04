Boris Johnson overthrows anti-slavery regime for MPs | Owen Paterson

Deputies are expected to get another vote as soon as possible to suspend Conservative MP Owen Paterson from parliament after Boris Johnson made a turnaround and abandoned immediate plans to overhaul the standards system.

After a wave of anger from within his party and accusations of shame, the prime minister withdrew. He signaled that he would not proceed with a new committee chaired by a Conservative MP to consider the issue and the broader policy of sanctions, given that opposition politicians had vowed to boycott it.

A motion seeking to change Wednesday night’s vote is expected to be debated next week before the municipality goes on holiday, when further details will be laid out on how changes to the standards system will be carried out on a cross-party basis.

The commissioner and the standards committee recommended that Patterson be suspended by parliament for 30 days for a serious breach of lobbying rules. He will now face another fight for his political future. If the suspension is approved next week, it will trigger a withdrawal petition meaning that if 10% of Patersons North Shropshire voters support a primary, one will be called.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the Commons, acknowledged that the motion approved Wednesday night had created a certain amount of controversy and confused the individual issue with the general concern that there was no appeal process for MPs who thought the sentence they faced was unfair.

He said the government wanted to make improvements to our system for future cases, but after Labor and the SNP vowed to boycott the newly set up commission to review the system for reviewing MPs’ wrongdoing, he realized that cross-party consensus had not been reached.

Rees-Mogg promised to bring more detailed proposals after there had been cross-party discussions.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said the vote on Paterson’s suspension would take place as soon as possible and also suggested that a motion be introduced to disband the new government committee already convicted.

Asked why the prime minister had changed his mind, the spokesman said there was no cross-party consensus and so we were changing our approach. He added that he fully acknowledged the power of feeling at home.

We were now in a quagmire, said Chris Bryant, a Labor MP and chairman of the standards committee. He suggested the committee create a double report that suggests the same sanction for Paterson when it convenes next Tuesday, to be thrown to the Commons for another vote, to separate the concrete case from the general issue.

Conservative MPs erupted Wednesday in support of an amendment by former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom that set up a new committee chaired by Conservative supporter John Whittingdale to review the handling of the Patersons issue and the entire standards system.

On Thursday, a government source told the Guardian: The one proposed last night is not feasible.

Conservative MPs were put on a three-line whip and a private parliamentary secretary lost her job after abstaining in the vote, which the government narrowly won.

Mark Harper, a former whip boss who was one of only 13 Conservatives to vote against the Leadsom amendment, wrote on Twitter: This is one of the most inappropriate episodes I have seen in my 16 years as a Member of Parliament. My colleagues did not have to be instructed from above to vote for this. This should not happen again.

A supporter who reluctantly supported the Leadsom amendment later said: I am very sorry. Another said: I have never heard ministers walk through the lobby saying out loud this is absolute madness. The whip boss should go for it. A first leader called it a vile disgrace and great party mismanagement. Another day, another unforced error, sighed another.

Thangam Debbonaire, the Commons leader in the shadows, said: The pathetic attempts of governments to hide from their actions do not fix anything. Last night, they voted to allow corruption to occur unhindered at the heart of British politics. Deputies now have to vote to support sanctions against Owen Paterson. Any other result would allow Boris Johnson to create a rule for conservative MPs, another for everyone else.

Opposition politicians accused the ministers of setting up a kangaroo court and of acting like Russia. Whittingdale acknowledged Wednesday night that it would be challenging to move forward with a committee with only Conservative MPs prepared to sit on it, but he said the Commons had approved a motion that should be clearly acted upon.