International
Boris Johnson overthrows anti-slavery regime for MPs | Owen Paterson
Deputies are expected to get another vote as soon as possible to suspend Conservative MP Owen Paterson from parliament after Boris Johnson made a turnaround and abandoned immediate plans to overhaul the standards system.
After a wave of anger from within his party and accusations of shame, the prime minister withdrew. He signaled that he would not proceed with a new committee chaired by a Conservative MP to consider the issue and the broader policy of sanctions, given that opposition politicians had vowed to boycott it.
A motion seeking to change Wednesday night’s vote is expected to be debated next week before the municipality goes on holiday, when further details will be laid out on how changes to the standards system will be carried out on a cross-party basis.
The commissioner and the standards committee recommended that Patterson be suspended by parliament for 30 days for a serious breach of lobbying rules. He will now face another fight for his political future. If the suspension is approved next week, it will trigger a withdrawal petition meaning that if 10% of Patersons North Shropshire voters support a primary, one will be called.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the Commons, acknowledged that the motion approved Wednesday night had created a certain amount of controversy and confused the individual issue with the general concern that there was no appeal process for MPs who thought the sentence they faced was unfair.
He said the government wanted to make improvements to our system for future cases, but after Labor and the SNP vowed to boycott the newly set up commission to review the system for reviewing MPs’ wrongdoing, he realized that cross-party consensus had not been reached.
Rees-Mogg promised to bring more detailed proposals after there had been cross-party discussions.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said the vote on Paterson’s suspension would take place as soon as possible and also suggested that a motion be introduced to disband the new government committee already convicted.
Asked why the prime minister had changed his mind, the spokesman said there was no cross-party consensus and so we were changing our approach. He added that he fully acknowledged the power of feeling at home.
We were now in a quagmire, said Chris Bryant, a Labor MP and chairman of the standards committee. He suggested the committee create a double report that suggests the same sanction for Paterson when it convenes next Tuesday, to be thrown to the Commons for another vote, to separate the concrete case from the general issue.
Conservative MPs erupted Wednesday in support of an amendment by former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom that set up a new committee chaired by Conservative supporter John Whittingdale to review the handling of the Patersons issue and the entire standards system.
On Thursday, a government source told the Guardian: The one proposed last night is not feasible.
Conservative MPs were put on a three-line whip and a private parliamentary secretary lost her job after abstaining in the vote, which the government narrowly won.
Mark Harper, a former whip boss who was one of only 13 Conservatives to vote against the Leadsom amendment, wrote on Twitter: This is one of the most inappropriate episodes I have seen in my 16 years as a Member of Parliament. My colleagues did not have to be instructed from above to vote for this. This should not happen again.
A supporter who reluctantly supported the Leadsom amendment later said: I am very sorry. Another said: I have never heard ministers walk through the lobby saying out loud this is absolute madness. The whip boss should go for it. A first leader called it a vile disgrace and great party mismanagement. Another day, another unforced error, sighed another.
Thangam Debbonaire, the Commons leader in the shadows, said: The pathetic attempts of governments to hide from their actions do not fix anything. Last night, they voted to allow corruption to occur unhindered at the heart of British politics. Deputies now have to vote to support sanctions against Owen Paterson. Any other result would allow Boris Johnson to create a rule for conservative MPs, another for everyone else.
Opposition politicians accused the ministers of setting up a kangaroo court and of acting like Russia. Whittingdale acknowledged Wednesday night that it would be challenging to move forward with a committee with only Conservative MPs prepared to sit on it, but he said the Commons had approved a motion that should be clearly acted upon.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/nov/04/boris-johnson-makes-u-turn-over-anti-sleaze-regime-for-mps-owen-paterson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]