Film Club: Greta Thunberg has given up on politicians





2. After looking at it, think about these questions: What questions do you still have?

What connections can you make between this film and your life or experience? Why? Does this movie remind you of anything else you have read or seen? If so, how and why? 3. An additional challenge Answer the crucial question at the top of this post: What gives you hope in the fight against climate change? 4. Next, join the conversation by clicking on the comment button and posting in the box that opens on the right. (Students 13 years and older are invited to comment, although younger student teachers are welcome to post what their students have to say.) 5. Once you have posted, try reading again to see what others have said, then reply to someone else by posting another comment. Use the Reply button or the @ symbol to address that student directly. 6. To learn more, read This is the world left to us by adults. an essay on guest opinion published in August by Greta Thunberg along with Adriana Caldern, Farzana Faruk Jhumu and Eric Njuguna, who are New climate activists from Mexico, Bangladesh and Kenya: Last week, some of the world’s leading scientists on climate change confirmed that humans are making irreversible changes to our planet and the extreme weather will become more severe. This news is one red code for humanity, said the Secretary-General of the United Nations. But young people like us have been sounding the alarm for years. You just have not heard. On August 20, 2018, a child staged a single protest outside the Swedish parliament, waiting to stay for three weeks. Tomorrow marks three years since the strike of Greta Thunbergs. Even earlier, courageous young people from all over the world talked about the climate crisis in their communities. And today, millions of children and young people have joined in a unanimous motion, demanding that decision-makers do the work necessary to save our planet from unprecedented heat waves, massive floods, and the great fires we are seeing more and more. Our protest will not end until inaction ends. For children and young people, climate change is the single biggest threat to our future. We are the ones who will have to clean up the mess you adults have made, and we are the ones who are most likely to suffer right now. Children are more vulnerable that adults to dangerous weather events, diseases and other damage caused by climate change, therefore a new analysis published on Friday by UNICEF is so important. Climate risk index for children provides a comprehensive overview of where and how this crisis affects children. It lists countries based on children’s exposure to climate and environmental shocks, as well as their underlying vulnerabilities to these shocks. He finds that almost every child on the planet is exposed to at least one climatic or environmental hazard now. About 850 million, about a third of all the world’s children, are exposed to four or more climatic or environmental hazards, including heat waves, cyclones, air pollution, floods or water shortages. One billion children, almost half of the world’s children, live in extremely high-risk countries, UNICEF researchers report. This is the world left to us. But there is still time to change our climate future. Worldwide, our movement of young activists continues to grow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/04/learning/film-club-greta-thunberg-has-given-up-on-politicians.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos