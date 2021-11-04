COP26 Climate Summit: What happened during the first days





GLASGOW Presidents and prime ministers have left the city. Hard work now begins, with diplomats plunging into a cave tent complex at the UN climate talks here for a week and a half, trying to reach agreements to reduce global warming emissions. More countries than ever are committing to reducing emissions, moving away from coal, eliminating deforestation and giving money to help poor countries adapt. Environmental groups and poor nations are not so optimistic. They have seen promises that come and go before. Here are five suggestions from the early, frenetic days of the climate conference: Holding a global conference in a pandemic is difficult. More than 39,000 people have registered for the summit. One problem: Capacity in the main location is limited to 10,000 people due to Covid restrictions. This has led to setbacks, long lines of security and frustration, especially among civil society groups who were already angry that the UN had restricted their presence inside the negotiating halls.

Anyone entering the environment known as the blue zone is required to take a quick daily coronavirus test. But for all the conversations about strict controls, participants simply report their own results. It is essentially a system of honor. The United States appeared. For nearly four years, the United States worked to undermine the progress of climate talks. Former President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate deal and vowed to burn more, not less, gas, oil and coal. President Biden arrived in Glasgow and reversed the scenario. He promised to show the world that the United States is leading with the power of our example. Asked about the leaders of other countries, especially those of China and Russia, who did not attend, Mr. Biden said: We introduced ourselves. But some top leaders did not. The absences of President Xi Jinping of China, Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil were obvious.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison appeared, but with an emissions target that experts said falls far short of what is needed. Brazil has vowed to end deforestation by 2028. Activists are skeptical that Mr Bolsonaro will continue. Both Russia and China have goals that, experts say, are not enough to keep the planet on a relatively safe trajectory. Leaving Glasgow, Mr. Biden rebuked Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin for non-participation. Officials in Beijing responded, noting that Mr. Biden was unable to persuade his party to vote on the climate legislation needed to meet the aggressive goals of the United States. Sparring will not solve the climate crisis. And it remains unclear whether the two largest issuers, China and the United States, can move past tensions over trade and human rights to work together. The money was mortgaged, but will it flow? Banks and other lenders said they had $ 130 trillion to fund projects aimed at leading companies and countries to zero net emissions. That number, more than five times the size of the US economy, snatched the headlines. Environmentalists quickly poured cold water on it, arguing that scant details were given and that banks still invest hundreds of billions of dollars in fossil fuels each year. Next objective: The end of coal Poland, Vietnam, Egypt, Chile and Morocco are among the 18 countries that will pledge on Thursday to phase out coal production and ban the construction of new power plants. The British hosts of the UN conference want to leave their mark by making sure the end of the coal is in sight. However, the issue is deeply controversial. At the start of the summit, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama told Mr Morris of Australia that coal had no place in this century. Mr Morris has made it clear he will not discuss mandates or bans on fossil fuels.

Expect more feedback in the coming days from Australia, as well as China, India and Russia, to any language that formalizes coal removal in any final summit decision.

