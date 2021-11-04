Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Saturday, November 6, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Sun and breeze; 49; 37; SSW; 14; 78%; 27%; 2 Albert Lea; Sunny wind; 55; 42; SSW; 22; 72%; 7%; 3 Alexandria; Mostly sunny, windy; 54; 39; WSW; 16; 80%; 8%; 2 Anoka County; Sunny and windy; 58; 45; SSW; 14; 68%; 56%; 2 Appleton; Sunny and windy; 57; 40; WSW; 15; 72%; 8%; 2 Austin; Sun and wind; 54; 43; SSW; 20; 76%; 7%; 3 Baudette; Frash with shower; 49; 38; SSW; 14; 76%; 55%; 2 Bemidji; Breeze with shower; 51; 38; WSW; 13; 84%; 56%; 2 Benson; Sunny and windy; 54; 38; WSW; 14; 76%; 57%; 2 Berens River; Cloud and sun; 39; 37; SW; 7; 98%; 55%; 1 Bigfork; Fralla with shower; 50; 41; SSW; 14; 78%; 77%; 2 Brainerd; Sun and swollen; 52; 40; SSW; 14; 72%; 27%; 2 Brandon; Sunny, windy, mild; 52; 38; WSW; 15; 81%; 8%; 2 Buffalo; Sunny and windy; 56; 42; SW; 15; 68%; 56%; 2 Cambridge; Sunny and windy; 56; 43; SSW; 15; 66%; 61%; 2 Canby; Mostly sunny, windy; 56; 43; WSW; 14; 66%; 57%; 2 Carberry; An afternoon shower; 49; 32; WSW; 9; 87%; 55%; 2 Carman; Partly sunny, cold; 48; 29; SSE; 4; 64%; 5%; 3 Churchill; Sunny and windy; 57; 41; WSW; 14; 70%; 9%; 2 Cloquet; Mostly sunny, windy; 50; 40; SSW; 13; 80%; 27%; 2 Cook; Partly sunny, windy; 49; 39; SSW; 18; 78%; 27%; 2 Crane Lake; Partial Sunlight; 49; 38; NSW; 4; 78%; 42%; 2 Crookston; Frash with shower; 50; 36; SW; 16; 85%; 47%; 2 Dauphin; Mild with little sun; 54; 37; P; 10; 78%; 32%; 2 Deer wood; Sunlit and inflated; 50; 39; SSW; 14; 75%; 27%; 2 Detroit Lakes; One shower or two; 52; 37; WSW; 14; 82%; 62%; 2 Dodge Center; Sunny and windy; 54; 42; SSW; 20; 69%; 61%; 2 Duluth; Frad with less sun; 54; 42; SSW; 14; 72%; 27%; 2 Duluth Sky Harbor; Partly sunny, windy; 54; 44; SSW; 14; 77%; 27%; 2 Elbow Lake; Fralla with shower; 48; 36; SW; 14; 84%; 55%; 2 Ely; Rarely in the afternoon; 48; 39; SSW; 10; 79%; 27%; 2 Eveleth; Partly sunny, windy; 49; 38; SSW; 15; 86%; 27%; 2 Fairmont; Sunny and windy; 57; 42; SW; 22; 78%; 7%; 3 Faribault; Sunny and windy; 57; 44; SSW; 22; 70%; 42%; 2 Fergus Falls; Mostly sunny, windy; 53; 37; WSW; 16; 81%; 57%; 2 Fisher Branch; Cloudy, soft; 48; 36; P; 7; 80%; 67%; 2 Flag Island; One on-site shower; 47; 41; SW; 13; 81%; 55%; 2 Sleeps Flon; An afternoon shower; 39; 31; WSW; 4; 90%; 57%; 1 Fosston; Frall with shower; 49; 35; SW; 15; 80%; 57%; 2 George Island; Sunny intervals; 46; 41; P; 13; 94%; 64%; 2 Gillam; Partly sunny; 38; 25; WNW; 6; 92%; 57%; 1 Gimli; Vrana; 41; 37; JP; 11; 95%; 74%; 1 Glencoe; Mostly sunny, windy; 56; 42; SW; 13; 73%; 61%; 2 Glenwood; Sunny; 53; 39; WSW; 15; 76%; 46%; 2 Grand Marais; Rare in the afternoon; 49; 47; SSW; 10; 74%; 50%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; Rare in the afternoon; 46; 41; SSW; 9; 90%; 42%; 1 Grand Rapids; Mostly sunny, windy; 49; 40; SSW; 14; 84%; 27%; 2 Granite Waterfall; Slightly sunny; 57; 40; WSW; 15; 71%; 9%; 2 Gretna; Odor more and more; 62; 41; SSW; 16; 64%; 6%; 3 Hallock; A stroller shower; 49; 37; SW; 14; 86%; 51%; 2 Hibbing; Spice with little sun; 46; 37; SSW; 15; 82%; 27%; 2 Hunters Point; Partly sunny; 44; 37; W; 3; 92%; 36%; 2 Hutchinson; Sunny and windy; 57; 41; SW; 14; 74%; 56%; 2 International Falls; Breezy; 47; 40; SSW; 14; 79%; 66%; 1 island; Mostly sunny, windy; 48; 39; SSW; 14; 80%; 27%; 2 Jackson; Sunny and windy; 56; 40; SW; 19; 71%; 7%; 3 Lakeville; Sunny and windy; 57; 43; SSW; 21; 69%; 46%; 2 Litchfield; Sunny, windy, mild; 56; 42; WSW; 15; 78%; 46%; 2 Little Falls; Sunny and windy; 53; 39; SW; 14; 75%; 9%; 2 Long Prairie; Sun and breeze; 51; 39; WSW; 14; 80%; 9%; 2 Longville; Frosty sun; 50; 38; SW; 14; 80%; 27%; 2 Luverne; Mostly sunny, windy; 57; 34; WSW; 18; 71%; 6%; 3 Lynn Lake; Low Clouds; 37; 25; ENE; 3; 91%; 67%; 0 Madison; Mostly sunny, windy; 57; 41; WSW; 14; 67%; 8%; 2 Mankato; Sunny and windy; 57; 42; SSW; 23; 67%; 56%; 2 Maple Lake; Sunny and Windy; 56; 42; SW; 15; 68%; 56%; 2 Marshall; Mostly sunny, windy; 57; 43; WSW; 18; 75%; 62%; 2 Mcgregor; Sunny and windy; 50; 40; SSW; 14; 83%; 27%; 2 Melita; A spot shower; 54; 33; WSW; 10; 84%; 46%; 1 Minneapolis; Sunny and windy; 58; 44; SSW; 15; 66%; 60%; 2 Minneapolis Crystal; Sunny and windy; 57; 43; SSW; 14; 65%; 56%; 2 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Sunny and windy; 57; 44; SW; 14; 67%; 61%; 2 Montevideo; Sunny and windy; 56; 41; WSW; 14; 72%; 9%; 2 Moorhead; Fresh with shower; 53; 36; SW; 16; 83%; 45%; 2 Lake Moose; Mostly sunny, windy; 53; 41; SSW; 13; 74%; 27%; 2 I got; Sunny and windy; 52; 40; SSW; 14; 73%; 54%; 2 Morden; An afternoon shower; 54; 38; WSW; 9; 84%; 75%; 1 Morris; Sun and wind; 54; 38; WSW; 16; 78%; 8%; 2 E re (Ulm); Mostly sunny, windy; 56; 41; WSW; 22; 75%; 61%; 2 Norway House; Partly sunny; 42; 31; SE; 3; 96%; 53%; 1 Marine Oakpoint; Mine; 43; 38; WSW; 11; 86%; 68%; 2 Olivia; Sunny and windy; 55; 39; WSW; 15; 76%; 56%; 2 or Ortonville; Mostly sunny, windy; 54; 41; WSW; 15; 70%; 8%; 2 Owatonna; Sunny and windy; 56; 42; SSW; 23; 69%; 56%; 2 Park Rapids; Breezy with shower; 50; 37; WSW; 13; 84%; 55%; 2 Paynesville; Sunny and windy; 54; 40; WSW; 14; 80%; 56%; 2 Pilot tumulus; An afternoon shower; 55; 34; W; 12; 79%; 74%; 2 Pinawa; Partly sunny; 46; 39; SSW; 8; 94%; 69%; 1 Pine River; Sunny and Windy; 51; 39; WSW; 14; 83%; 27%; 2 Pipeline stones; Mostly sunny, windy; 57; 37; WSW; 19; 70%; 8%; 3 Portage Southport; An afternoon shower; 52; 38; WSW; 9; 85%; 76%; 1 Preston; Odor more and more; 53; 43; SSW; 16; 70%; 42%; 3 Princeton; Sunny and windy; 56; 42; SW; 14; 72%; 57%; 2 Red Wing; More and more wind; 57; 44; SSW; 21; 60%; 55%; 2 Redwood Falls; Sunny and windy; 57; 41; WSW; 19; 77%; 61%; 2 Rochester; Sunny and windy; 55; 43; SSW; 25; 68%; 61%; 2 Roseau; Frash with shower; 51; 39; SW; 14; 80%; 56%; 2 Rush City; Sunny and windy; 53; 41; SSW; 14; 72%; 54%; 2 Lake Shoal; An afternoon shower; 50; 31; WSW; 8; 71%; 48%; 2 Silver Bay; Rare in the afternoon; 49; 43; SSW; 10; 72%; 58%; 2 Slayton; Mostly sunny, windy; 56; 40; WSW; 18; 69%; 7%; 3 Jug St. Paul; Mostly sunny, windy; 56; 44; SSW; 15; 67%; 46%; 2 Sprague; Cloudy, light; 49; 38; SW; 8; 85%; 67%; 1 St. Cloud; Rarely in the afternoon; 54; 40; SW; 13; 72%; 57%; 2 St. James; Sunny and windy; 56; 41; SW; 21; 71%; 56%; 2 St. Paul; Sun and wind; 59; 46; SSW; 14; 63%; 56%; 2 St. Paul Lake; Sunny and windy; 57; 43; SSW; 16; 68%; 54%; 2 Stanton; Odor more and more; 56; 44; SSW; 20; 68%; 57%; 2 Clips; Sunny and windy; 54; 39; WSW; 14; 80%; 27%; 2 Swan River; Sunlight & Bounce; 48; 39; NSW; 14; 80%; 27%; 2 After; Low clouds break; 43; 32; W; 5; 88%; 44%; 2 Thief River Falls; Shower with shower; 49; 37; SW; 15; 74%; 55%; 2 Thompson; Low Clouds; 35; 25; S; 2; 90%; 58%; 0 Tracy; Mostly sunny, windy; 57; 43; WSW; 19; 69%; 8%; 2 Two harbors; Rare in the afternoon; 53; 41; SSW; 11; 63%; 27%; 2 Victoria Beach; Freezy in the morning; 45; 41; SW; 14; 78%; 67%; 1 Wadena; Sunny and windy; 50; 37; WSW; 14; 81%; 27%; 2 Warroad; Fresh with shower; 48; 38; SW; 14; 87%; 55%; 2 Wasagaming; An afternoon shower; 52; 35; WSW; 7; 63%; 49%; 2 Waseca; Sunny and windy; 56; 41; SSW; 22; 68%; 61%; 2 Wet; Shower spice; 51; 41; SW; 14; 79%; 55%; 2 Wheaton; Sunny; 54; 39; SW; 15; 79%; 7%; 2 Willmar; Sunny and windy; 54; 39; WSW; 15; 76%; 56%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; An Afternoon Shower; 60; 41; W; 6; 67%; 48%; 2 Wind; Sunny and windy; 56; 40; WSW; 19; 74%; 7%; 3 Winnipeg; Notice and soft; 48; 40; P; 4; 77%; 71%; 1 Winnipeg Forks; Note & Soft; 48; 40; W; 4; 77%; 71%; 1 Winona; Odor more and more; 56; 44; SSW; 16; 68%; 61%; 2 Worthington; Mostly sunny, windy; 55; 41; WSW; 19; 78%; 7%; 3

