Doug Ford computers will outline re-election guide in Thursday’s mini-budget
Prime Minister Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives will unveil more of their re-election strategy on Thursday, when Ontario’s finance minister delivers the government’s autumn economic statement.
This annual mini-budget takes on special significance this year for two reasons: it will complement the government guide to Ontario’s economic recovery after COVID-19 and provide for the PC 2022 Party election platform.
There is a range of evidence, including some suggestions given by Ford and his ministers suggesting that tax cuts may appear prominently in the autumn economic statement, which will be unveiled in the legislature at 1pm by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy .
Ford PCs made promises in the 2018 election campaign to cut corporate and income taxes, which have yet to be met, with only six months left in the government term.
Ontario’s fiscal supervisor, the Office of Financial Responsibility, noted the possibility of tax cuts after noticing this spring that the government’s forecasts for future tax revenues are lower than ordinary math would suggest.
“These revenue shortfalls can be explained by possible planned tax cuts,” she said. report in June.
Ministers have made references to “more home payments” (preferably a code for a reduction in income tax or tax credit) and have spoken of making Ontarion “the best place to do business” (which could mean a corporate tax cuts).
However, a senior PC Party source told CBC News that there will be no corporate tax cuts in Thursday’s mini-budget.
Harassment of tax cuts
The corporate tax rate in Ontario is currently 11.5 percent. Ford PCs promised in the 2018 election campaign to reduce it to 10.5 percent.
PCs also promised the latest campaign to lower the second lowest income tax group profit rate between $ 45,000 and $ 90,000 by one-fifth.
“The worst place to hand over your money is to the government,” Ford told a news conference in Tecumseh, Ont., Last month. “We have another theory: put more money in people’s pockets.”
Asked by CBC News if the fall economic statement would include tax cuts, Bethlenfalvy replied: “Well, show up on Thursday and we’ll let you know.”
In his recent press conferences looking at the mini-budget in advance, Bethlenfalvy has highlighted what he calls the “Ontario construction” as a way to revive the economic recovery and provide the necessary infrastructure.
“You’ve seen a number of announcements over the last three years under the leadership of Doug Ford and our government to build things, not just to talk about things, but to build Ontario,” Bethlenfalvy said in the Milton Minimum Wage Announcement. on Tuesday.
“A big part of that is our transit, our highways, our broadband, our hospitals and our long-term care. A lot more to do, and not just to talk about it, but to actually do it, is so important, as we move into economic recovery ”.
Highway, transit expansion plans
PCs are eager to build two new highways in the Greater Toronto Area.
- Highway 413 would cut an arc from Highway 400 at the northern end of Vaughan to the Interchange 401 and 407 highways, near the junction of Milton, Mississauga and Brampton.
- The Bradford Bypass will connect Highway 400 with the northern end of Highway 404.
Computers also have big plans to expand the subway to Toronto, including the proposed Ontario line, which runs from downtown Ontario Science Center to Ontario Place.
There is also an ongoing plan to create 30,000 new long-term care spaces in the coming years.
NDP leader Andrea Horwath says the autumn economic statement comes at a pivotal moment for the province, with the fourth wave of COVID-19 falling and an imminent election.
“Now is the moment in time, after the pandemic, where we really describe the kind of Ontario we can and should have,” Horwath told reporters in Queen’s Park on Tuesday.
Horwath said an NDP government would engage with businesses “for how we help them” by rebuilding the health, education and long-term care system.
Liberal House leader John Fraser said he would keep an eye out for corporate aid in the fall economic statement.
“Government’s best friends are big business,” Fraser said Tuesday. “It will be interesting to see the greatness with which the Ford government treats its corporate friends.”
Aiming to improve growth
Last November, in its 2020 budget, government tax cuts for businesses included exempting companies with payroll under $ 1 million from the Employers’ Health Tax (a $ 360 million tax break) and changes to the system. of business education taxes that reduce taxes on commercial property for about 200 thousand firms.
When Bethlenfalvy presented its 2021 budget in March, he indicated that the government would later in the year draw up a plan “to strengthen the conditions for long-term economic growth”. Thursday’s fall economic statement is definitely the opportunity to unveil that plan.
The minimum wage increase announced this week will be included in the mini-budget legislation.
This could put opposition parties in a difficult position. If the autumn economic declaration also includes provisions with which they fundamentally disagree and vote against, this will give the KP ammunition to say that the opposition parties voted against raising the minimum wage.
Ontario provincial elections are scheduled for June 2, 2022.
