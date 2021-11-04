The leader of the US negotiations at the Paris summit on what will happen in 2021 on climate talksExBulletin

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks to Todd Stern, who served as chief negotiator for the Obama administration, about what to expect as this year’s climate negotiations take place in Glasgow.

World leaders spent the last few days in Glasgow making big announcements about climate change – promises of methane emissions, preserving the world’s oceans and aid to developing countries dealing with the effects of global warming. Now, many heads of state have left Scotland, and in a way, the difficult part of the UN Climate Summit begins. The negotiators have until the end of next week to reach an agreement that will be built on the objectives of the 2015 summit in Paris. Todd Stern was the chief US negotiator in Paris and he is here to help us understand how the next 10 days may unfold. Good to talk again.

TODD ​​STERN: Good to talk to you, Ari. I’m glad to be here.

SHAPIRO: Everyone is referring to these negotiations in Glasgow. Help us understand what it actually looks like. What is happening in these meeting rooms?

STERN: You know, it’s funny. To some extent, what I think most people in the climate world consider to be the most important is not actually what will be much discussed among negotiators, which is the degree to which countries increase the goals they took back. in Paris for 2030, raise them in a way that is in line with what science is now telling us.

Of course there will be negotiations in meeting rooms on the type of language that will involve the final decision by this COP regarding what countries need to do to increase. And the fact that China and some others have not done so does not change the fact that it will only increase the desire to have a strong language by saying, we will not wait until 2025. We need you to do it next year. In addition, there are other issues that were part of Paris that were not carried out. They include things like the use of emissions trading. There are some other smaller issues that are still on the table. There will be a lot of discussion about finances.

SHAPIRO: How much do rich countries pay less rich countries to help them cope?

STERN: Exactly.

SHAPIRO: Well, you are negotiating the Paris agreement in 2015. I was there covering the summit. And you and I talked after nearly 200 countries agreed on an ambitious deal. And that’s part of our conversation six years ago.

(ARCHIVED TRANSMISSION SOUND NPR)

SHAPIRO: In terms of accountability, if India, China, Russia or any other country fails to deliver on its promise to reduce emissions, is there any real consequence?

STERN: This is not built on punitive consequences and you could never have negotiated a 195 party agreement that was built on punitive consequences. But the transparency system that we agreed on, I think is really very important.

SHAPIRO: So, Todd Stern, here we are in 2021. And indeed, countries have not fulfilled their commitments. And one reason we know this is because of the transparency provisions you talked about. Where does this world go?

STERN: Well, you know, I think it just wasn’t a negotiable thing to say, oh, wow, we should have had, you know, mandatory penalty kicks if you didn’t – and not only that, you should have we had understood. show how much the whole world needed to reduce emissions and then assign tasks to each country based on a formula. And then it would be perfect, and then we would be on our way. This is the kind of thing that is great on paper, and is completely, utterly non-negotiable. So this was not possible.

But the other thing that is really fundamentally important – it’s part of what Paris is about – is that norms and expectations need to change. I think they are changing.

SHAPIRO: The question is whether they are changing fast enough. And …

STERN: And that’s always the question now. Because the problem we have with climate change at the moment is that the progress of management is not good enough. You know, I think you have to remember that a lot of pretty positive steps have been taken by a bunch of great players. The three biggest players in the world are the US, EU and China. 27% of China’s global emissions. They are bigger in shows than the whole world developed together. If you shake a stick and say – you know what? – a thought experiment; China has made a big move – the view of this conference would be radically different.

SHAPIRO: You mentioned the positive change in public expectations and pressure. Are there other things you have seen change in the six years since the Paris climate summit that surprised you in a positive way?

STERN: Well, yes. I mean, I do not know to surprise, but it pleased me. I mean, I think if you look at the level of intensity and the level of importance of climate change as a political issue in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary versus 2020 – completely different. So you have seen a lot of movement. You have seen a whole youth movement that has been born in recent years, which is growing and becoming more powerful. I think you also see businesses all over the world taking this seriously. And – but I think the thing that is missing in the world right now – inadequate supply – is political will. We have the technology, and to the extent that we do not, we have innovative capacity. We can absolutely afford it. What is still missing is adequate political will – more political will. So here we stand.

SHAPIRO: Todd Stern was the chief negotiator of the Obama administration at the 2015 UN Climate Summit in Paris, and he is now with the Brookings Institution. Thank you very much.

STERN: Thank you very much, Ari.

