



Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saw firsthand the progress being made in clearing Europe’s largest nuclear site. This was the first visit to Sellafield by an IAEA Director General since 2001 and was organized to coincide with the participation of Mr. Grossis at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. He was joined by David Peattie, CEO of the NDA, and Martin Chown, CEO of Sellafield Ltd. Mr Grossi said the knowledge gathered at Sellafield was useful to the IAEA and to the world. He added: Through innovative technologies, including robotics and digitalization, Sellafield is tackling the challenges of dismantling and managing waste that are a legacy of the early days of the nuclear age. NDA is sharing its capabilities and experiences internationally, including through the IAEA, to help countries ensure that the benefits of low-carbon nuclear energy remain safe, secure, and sustainable for decades to come. Mr. Grossi watched the progress of dismantling the Sellafields Pile, one of the oldest facilities and high-priority projects, and visited Calder Hall, the world’s first commercial-scale nuclear power station. Lord Peattie said: This is a great opportunity to show how the UK is fulfilling its obligation to deal with the legacy of the early days of the nuclear industry, in a safe and sustainable way. Sellafield was a pioneer in the early days of the nuclear industry, it is now a center of expertise for waste disposal and management. The NDA Group is committed to playing a leading role in IAEA activities, as it has done for many years. This kind of international collaboration means that the valuable lessons learned in Sellafield and the rest of the NDA group can be used to the benefit of the global nuclear industry. Mr. Chown said: I was pleased to be able to tell Mr. Grossi the great progress we have made at Sellafield in the 20 years since the last visit of an IAEA Director General. We were able to demonstrate how we were achieving our goal of creating a clean and safe environment for future generations. Two of Grossis’ ancestors have visited Sellafield in the last 30 years. Dr. Hans Blix visited the country in 1982 and Dr. Mohamed Elbaradei was welcomed in January 2001. The IAEA was established in 1957 after US President Eisenhoers Atoms for Peace at the United Nations on December 8, 1953. It works with member states and partners to promote the use of safe, secure and peaceful nuclear technologies worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/world-nuclear-chief-praises-sellafield-progress

