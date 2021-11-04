What the holidays mean and what the holidays look like in IndiaExBulletin







Sanjay Kanojia / AFP via Getty Images Hindus around the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of celebrations when believers pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting small clay oil lamps to mark the victory of light over darkness. What does the holiday mean Diwali, or Dipawali, takes its name from the Sanskrit word “deepavali, which means “row of clay lamps.” Many people in India will light these lamps outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects them from spiritual darkness, in harmony with a holiday that is a chamber for the triumph of good. Bad. Hindu celebrations focus on the return of Rama and Sita, two deities, to Ayodyha, an ancient city in India, after being exiled. Sikhs, Jains and even Buddhists have their knowledge about the holiday that you can read about here.

Sam Panthaky / AFP via Getty Images The holiday overlaps with the Hindu New Year, and as a result is accompanied by a chance to restore and start again. The five-day course includes house cleaning, buying new furniture and exchanging gifts with loved ones. It also focuses on traditions like buying new kitchen utensils to help bring good luck, and other practices to attract the goodwill of souls. What the celebrations in India look like In the northern Indian city of Ayodhya Temple, authorities lit about a million such lamps along the banks of a river.

Sanjay Kanojia / AFP via Getty Images Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of the Hindu god, Lord Ram, and Diwali is said to be the day he returned home after defeating a demon. Across India, celebrations include fireworks and music of devotion.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP via Getty Images But amid the festivities, there are also concerns about air pollution caused by Diwali fireworks. Already, pollution in the New Delhi capital has risen to its maximum this season.

Sajjad Hussain / AFP through Getty Images Nearly a million earthen bulbs flickered along a northern Indian river as Hindus around the world celebrated Diwali. The five-day festival is a festival of light over darkness, of good over evil and is one of the most popular holidays in India. More than 1 billion Hindus watch Diwali worldwide. NPR’s Sushmita Pathak and Michael Zamora gave this video report: Sushmita Pathak reported from Mumbai; Manuela Lpez Restrepo is located in Brooklyn. Special versions of this story appeared on Morning edition live blog.

