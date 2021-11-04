The twisted turn makes the loyalty of Kwasi Kwartengs foolish John Crace

TheIt was a bad job, but someone had to do it. And it was only Kwasi Kwartengs bad luck that he pulled the short straw of the latest government defense in the morning media round. After all, it was a premeditated conclusion that any hope the business secretary could have of getting a word out about climate change would be blown away by Boris Johnson’s extraordinary decision to implement a three-line whip to Conservative MPs to get Owen Paterson left.

Some ministers take these punitive beatings politely. Even as part of the job. Jo Kwarteng. He was frustrated, angry and disregarded from the beginning of his interview with Nick Robinson on Radio 4s Today, claiming that the government had intended to change the appeal rules for 11 and a half years. So why did they wait until the vote on the Patersons suspension to debate it in the Commons? Kwasi tried to ignore the question.

So what would you like instead, given that you have had so much time to consider it? asked Robinson. Well, Kwarteng was upset, hoping something intelligent would come his way. Some hope. An inter-party committee of deputies, he said conclusively. But this is exactly the system that already exists.

It was now clear to Robinson that he was talking to a shrewd man. Yes, said Kwarteng. Only this time they wanted an inter-party committee with a majority of Conservative MPs, which could be relied on to acquit any Conservative found guilty of numerous paid defense charges. A committee that would give permission to MPs who were really too stupid to understand the rules. Or why businesses may choose to give them an extra 100,000 for their services. Paterson was not paid for his intellect. He was paid for his folly.

They were showing very high standards in government, Kwarteng insisted. Oh really, said Robinson. How, then, do you count the prime ministers’ refusal to fire Dominic Cummings for his safari at Barnard Castle? Or was a decision by former housing ministers later considered illegal to give a planning permission to conservative donor Dirty Des that saved 45 million? Or is Priti Patel in violation of the ministerial code for bullying? Kwasi murmured something about climate change.

Robinson tried to make things easier for the business minister. Could he list even one thing Boris Johnson had done to offer the highest integrity and honesty in public life? Brexit, replied Kwarteng. You can not blame his mindless loyalty. Even if you can beat his intelligence. There was a long pause, as everyone stopped to remember the lies that had been told to offer Brexit. Not to mention the illegal proclamation of parliament and the signing of the Northern Ireland protocol in bad faith.

This was not the end of Kwartengs concern because a few moments later he was being asked almost the same questions by Kay Burley on Sky. Only now was Kwasi being seriously dismantled. Kwasi disconnected from the socket. Thus he doubled. The standards commissioner would have to resign, he said. Concrete boots and cast at sea. It was scandalous for him to have dared to find a Conservative MP guilty of anything. Kwarteng was silent once again. At least the prime minister would send him a congratulatory text to say out loud what he was thinking privately.

Or maybe not. The first sign of a change in tone came during business questions in the Commons after the shadow leader of the house, Thangam Debbonaire, had summarized the procedures of the previous days. The government was guilty of corruption for trying to change the rules of conduct of MPs retrospectively and Labor would play no role in the false committee the Conservatives were planning to set up to replace what had served the Commons perfectly for years. .

In response, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who had probably listened to Lord Evans, chairman of the committee on standards in public life, also giving the Conservatives two barrels at an event hosted by the Institute for Government, announced a partial cut. Although as with everything Rees-Mogg does, it was done without shame, without forgiveness and with complete disregard. An early advertisement for governments that are raising the agenda.

All of this was a complete misunderstanding by opposition parties, Rees-Mogg said. The government had thought blindly clearly that there was no connection between Patterson’s vote and the same to change the rules for the conduct of MPs. But Labor had been so stupid that they had managed to confuse the two. So to eliminate the confusion, he would not proceed with the new manipulated committee, but would try to think of a way to reach cross-party consensus that did not embarrass the government. Chris Bryant noticed it was a little late for this, but, if it helped, his committee could write a second report by next Tuesday. Although his findings would be the same.

Within an hour this partial U turn had turned into a complete turn of the handbrake, with the government announcing that there would be a second vote not counted for Paterson. But the damage was done. The Boris Johnsons Conservatives were now created as the humble party. They had attempted to pull a fast one and were caught red-handed. By now they were forced to act properly, it was neither here nor there.

One sometimes wonders what it will take for the penny to fall for conservative ministers and MPs. Was Paterson really stupid not to realize that Boris would throw him if the shit looked like he was hitting the fan? Boris did not even have the courtesy to tell him that he was no longer supporting her. Owen found out from a reporter when he was at the supermarket. He then did the most gracious and reasonable thing he had ever done as a Conservative MP. He resigned. Johnson was not interested in one way or another. Other people existed only as extensions of his narcissism.

Didn’t he ask Kwarteng if they had stripped him and made him look incredible for no good reason? Did not the conservatives who had voted with the government realize their credibility had been destroyed forever? That they had made it clear that they had no principles that could not be bought?

The last 24 hours had been the peak of Boris. Ur Boris. He had done what he always does. There is no friend, wife, family member or colleague that Bertie Booster does not betray in the end. Or even in the beginning.

A Farewell to Calm by John Crace (Guardian Faber, 9.99). To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Shipping fees may apply.