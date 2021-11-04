The online survey aims to understand Alberta’s parents’ views on vaccination, says AHS

Alberta Health Services is surveying parents as Health Canada prepares to approve the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Among other questions, AHS Survey asks parents if they intend to vaccinate their children and what AHS can do to make families’ experiences with the vaccine positive.

AHS spokesman Kerry Williamson said the survey, which provided more than 30,000 responses, is neither scientific nor statistically significant as it is an open online survey with the potential to draw the attention of some groups over others.

“We believe there were specific groups that used the open, anonymous poll to push a certain agenda,” he said Wednesday.

He said the survey is one of the various ways to collect data from Albertans and its purpose is to give the AHS an initial understanding of what parents and carers need to make vaccination decisions.

Preliminary results

The poll does not close until noon on November 8, but preliminary results have captured some of the reasons behind the Albanians’ views on vaccinating children.

Those who said they intended to vaccinate their children said their biggest reason for doing so was because they are vaccinated and want their children to be protected.

Those who said they did not intend to vaccinate their children said their biggest concern was about the long-term effects of the vaccine.

Those who said they were unsure about vaccinating their children said their biggest concern was the lack of available research. Last week, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at VIDO Intervac in Saskatoon, told the CBC she did not anticipate seeing the side effects of the vaccine for children to be very different from those observed in adults. She said mRNA vaccines have an extremely rare side effect of heart inflammation and vaccines generally have a low risk of anaphylactic shock, which is treated immediately, but for her “the risk of COVID-19 is much more likely and is very higher even for the youngest. children than the risk of getting a vaccine. “

“We just have to do our best to make sure there is reliable information available about why parents might want to immunize their children,” said Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stollery Children’s Hospital.

“The data just came out of Pfizer last week and it looks like the vaccine is very effective in children aged five to 11 and prevents about 90 percent of symptomatic infections.”

She said parents concerned about side effects should also consider the risks of children contracting COVID-19 “children five to 11 years old have a low incidence of severe COVID but the incidence is not zero” and the effects of COVID-19 long.

Presentation planning

U.S. health officials have already approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in children.

Yesterday, Health Canada posted on Twitter that it would take months to review the Pfizer layout, but clarified today that the post was inaccurate and the review it will take weeks.

Edmonton’s parent, Kristin McEwan, can’t wait for her children to be immunized.

“It just gives it a little extra peace of mind and makes you feel better about every little sniff,” she said.

James Law said he would like his children to be vaccinated. (Scott Neufeld / CBC)

James Law, another parent, said he would also like his children to be vaccinated.

“It would just make me easier,” he said.

An Alberta Health spokesman said vaccines are planned to be provided to more Albertans soon, with the timeline subject to Health Canada approval.

“We are making plans to be ready and we will fund those plans to be ready to make the presentation as soon as possible,” Health Minister Jason Copping said Wednesday in the period in question.

Williamson said the AHS is preparing teams and updating policies, processes and resources.