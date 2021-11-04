International
The online survey aims to understand Alberta’s parents’ views on vaccination, says AHS
Alberta Health Services is surveying parents as Health Canada prepares to approve the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.
Among other questions, AHS Survey asks parents if they intend to vaccinate their children and what AHS can do to make families’ experiences with the vaccine positive.
AHS spokesman Kerry Williamson said the survey, which provided more than 30,000 responses, is neither scientific nor statistically significant as it is an open online survey with the potential to draw the attention of some groups over others.
“We believe there were specific groups that used the open, anonymous poll to push a certain agenda,” he said Wednesday.
He said the survey is one of the various ways to collect data from Albertans and its purpose is to give the AHS an initial understanding of what parents and carers need to make vaccination decisions.
Preliminary results
The poll does not close until noon on November 8, but preliminary results have captured some of the reasons behind the Albanians’ views on vaccinating children.
Those who said they intended to vaccinate their children said their biggest reason for doing so was because they are vaccinated and want their children to be protected.
Those who said they did not intend to vaccinate their children said their biggest concern was about the long-term effects of the vaccine.
Last week, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at VIDO Intervac in Saskatoon, told the CBC she did not anticipate seeing the side effects of the vaccine for children to be very different from those observed in adults.
She said mRNA vaccines have an extremely rare side effect of heart inflammation and vaccines generally have a low risk of anaphylactic shock, which is treated immediately, but for her “the risk of COVID-19 is much more likely and is very higher even for the youngest. children than the risk of getting a vaccine. “
“We just have to do our best to make sure there is reliable information available about why parents might want to immunize their children,” said Dr. Joan Robinson, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stollery Children’s Hospital.
“The data just came out of Pfizer last week and it looks like the vaccine is very effective in children aged five to 11 and prevents about 90 percent of symptomatic infections.”
She said parents concerned about side effects should also consider the risks of children contracting COVID-19 “children five to 11 years old have a low incidence of severe COVID but the incidence is not zero” and the effects of COVID-19 long.
Presentation planning
U.S. health officials have already approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in children.
Yesterday, Health Canada posted on Twitter that it would take months to review the Pfizer layout, but clarified today that the post was inaccurate and the review it will take weeks.
Edmonton’s parent, Kristin McEwan, can’t wait for her children to be immunized.
“It just gives it a little extra peace of mind and makes you feel better about every little sniff,” she said.
James Law, another parent, said he would also like his children to be vaccinated.
“It would just make me easier,” he said.
An Alberta Health spokesman said vaccines are planned to be provided to more Albertans soon, with the timeline subject to Health Canada approval.
“We are making plans to be ready and we will fund those plans to be ready to make the presentation as soon as possible,” Health Minister Jason Copping said Wednesday in the period in question.
Williamson said the AHS is preparing teams and updating policies, processes and resources.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/survey-aims-to-understand-parents-vaccines-ahs-1.6236533
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]