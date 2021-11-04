The grief for Brexit lies behind the breakdown of France-UK relations





LONDON At first glance, the vicious quarrel that erupted last week between Britain and France was over the fishing rights of several dozen French fishermen sailing in British waters on the island of Jersey. As with many rival neighbors, however, the root causes of strife are much deeper. Britain and France have been at odds since Britain left the European Union two years ago. They have quarreled over the safety of a British coronavirus vaccine and one the submarine alliance that united Britain, Australia and the United States but set aside an indignant France. At one point, fishing quarrels pushed the two to send naval vessels to Jersey, causing a London tabloid to embarrass our new Trafalgar. Domestic politics is playing a role. For Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the resurgence of a canal dispute calls for his pro-Brexit base and is a resounding distraction in a season of fuel and food shortages. For President Emmanuel Macron, the tensions are beneficial in his re-election bid in France, as he faces a challenge from the nationalist right.

Allegations of harassment and mistrust may also give Britain an excuse to sever the trade pact it negotiated with the European Union for Northern Ireland. has been bad to do since Mr. Johnson and Mr. Macron quarreled over sausages at a summit in Cornwall last June.

At its heart, the clash, which diplomats said was the bitterest they could remember, is who will write the first draft of history: France is determined to show that Brexit has not worked; Britain is desperate to show it has. It’s a lot more than fish, said Peter Ricketts, a former British ambassador to France. It’s basically still for Brexit. France, reacting so harshly to what it claims is Britain’s refusal to abide by the provisions on fisheries in its post-Brexit deal with Brussels, is sending a message to London that leaving the European Union will not be without cost. he said. . The French have been openly saying, you can not have the same benefits if you are not in the EU, said Mr. Ricketts. One of their biggest complaints is that the Johnson government wants to eat its cake and eat it as well.

At the same time, Brexit has severed ties that kept Britain and France together as partners in the European project, injecting a more competitive element into their relationship and increasing the temptation to use each other as a foil. Sylvie Bermann, who recently served as France’s ambassador to Britain, likened Brexit to a divorce and said it was natural that it would take time for wounds to heal. Each pair is feeding those wounds in different ways. Mr Johnson, she said, has made France a headache for problems exacerbated by Brexit, such as a lack of truck drivers that has left petrol stations without petrol. Mr Macron, who was bitten when Australia attacked France for its submarine alliance with Britain and the United States, wants to show that France is stronger within the European Union than it would be alone, as is Britain. We did not ask them to become a third country, said Ms. Bermann. We would like them to stay. They made their choice and we respect that. But now they can not enjoy both the advantages and a complete freedom.

In such a dubious atmosphere, even routine disagreements can quickly metastasize. The latest clash involves licensing French boats to fish in waters up to six miles off the English coast and Channel Island, where the French have fished for hundreds of years. The total value of the catch in question is 6 million euros ($ 6.9 million) a year, less than a rounding error in France’s $ 2.6 trillion economic output. But the fishing industry has a symbolism disproportionate to its size. For two proud countries that resemble more than the various enemies that faced the Norman Conquest, the Napoleonic Wars, and even Mr. Johnson mocking Franglais (Donnez moi un break, he said recently) has symbolic significance.

Mr Macron threatened retaliation by imposing stricter controls on trucks passing from Britain to France, which could escalate rapidly into a trade war. He kept the fire after meeting with Mr Johnson in Rome last Sunday. The two agreed to try to find a compromise, and on Thursday, British Brexit negotiator David Frost met with French Minister for European Affairs Clment Beaune about what Britain described as a chance to present its positions and concerns. tire. They will meet again next week. But diplomatic meetings it seems to matter less than off-stage theater. Ahead of the supposedly positive meeting between Mr. Macron and Mr. Johnson, The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, wrote a sharp letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urging her to keep Britain in its agreement. It was important, wrote Mr. Castex, for Brussels to show that leaving the Union is as harmful as staying in it. British officials used it as proof that France wanted to punish Britain for Brexit. The French said the British deliberately mistranslated the line to make it more provocative, although some diplomats acknowledged that the French blamed the escalation of the situation, with what Grard Araud, a former French ambassador to Washington, described as too much wording. clumsy. The episode was revealing because it highlighted the total lack of trust between Europeans and Johnson, he said.

Nowhere is this mistrust more apparent, diplomats said, than between Mr Macron, a 43-year-old former banker, and Mr Johnson, a once-57-year-old journalist. In both London and Paris, there is a sense that the relationship will not be settled as long as Macron is at Lisa Palace and Johnson is number 10, said Peter Westmacott, who preceded Mr Ricketts as Britain’s ambassador to France. .

Britain’s departure from the European Union was a particular blow, Mr Macron, because it upset the balance of power that had existed between the blocs of the three great powers: Britain, France and Germany. Now Mr Macron is struggling to assert France’s leadership in a German-dominated Europe. France and Macron have made the EU such a central pillar of their domestic and foreign policy, said Georgina Wright, a British expert on France-Britain relations at the Montaigne Institute, a research organization in Paris. It is very difficult for him to cooperate with the UK government, which continues to have a very antagonistic tone towards the EU. Instead, Mr. Macron leads in the polls, but faces a strong challenge from the right. His main rivals all express skepticism about the European Union, though no one argues for a separation from the union. ric Zemmour, a provocative far-right TV star and writer who has ranked second in most polls, has said Britain won the Brexit battle and argues for a stronger France within Europe. So does Marine Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally, which is third in the polls. In the face of these challenges, Emmanuel Macrons’s message is to affirm that membership of the union includes obligations and rights, and that France participates in all aspects of European politics, said Thibaud Harrois, an expert on Franco-British relations at the Sorbonne University. Nouvelle. Unlike Britain, however, where tensions with France preoccupy Downing Street and supply newspaper headlines to pro-conservative tabloids, Mr Macrons’s tough line on Britain is largely a political reckoning. There is little evidence that anti-British sentiment is driving the general population. For London, however, the fight for fish envisions a much bigger battle for its relationship with the European Union. Britain is now expected to overturn its agreement with Brussels on how to deal with Northern Ireland, which is embarrassingly overcoming Britain and the union’s trading systems.

Mr Johnson claims the deal has cut off trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. The European Union has offered adjustments but has refused to make concessions that would threaten its single market. Analysts now expect Mr Johnson to trigger a clause that invalidates the deal sometime after the end of the global climate summit in Scotland next week. Mr Macron can be expected to push for a strong European Union counter-offensive, which is why a quarrel over fish in Jersey could erupt into a full-blown trade war. We were seeing a significant increase in tensions and the French foot will be a key part of it, said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. After that, it becomes very messy legally, politically, economically. Mark Landler reported from London and Nori Onishi from Paris.

