Cop26 protesters urge Sturgeon to act against intimidating police | Cop26





Climate activists attending the Cop26 summit are urging Nicola Sturgeon to intervene in what they describe as intimidating and brutal policing of protests in Glasgow. of open letter from the Cop26 Coalition, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and the Climate Coalition calls on the first minister to ensure that the right to protest is preserved before the mass marches on Friday and Saturday, as activists reported numerous incidents of abuse of power and intimidating tactics by 10,000 officers from forces across the UK that are deployed every day. The signatories point to the disproportionately high number of deployed officers, combined with the intrusive surveillance of the police, which has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation and an unacceptable cooling effect on the right to protest. The Guardian has heard first-hand accounts of activists being threatened with arrest for displaying a banner at a train station, rejecting a written receipt after a stop and check and preventing them from joining a protest because they had turned back into a police cordon. These reports are in stark contrast to Scotland Police’s pre-conference commitment to a human rights-based approach to protest policing that would be welcoming, friendly and proportionate. An extinction Rebellion activist, wearing a clown nose, stands next to police officers during a protest as the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop26) takes place. Photo: Russell Cheyne / Reuters Activists were particularly alarmed by the use of protesters’ cooling tactics for a long period of time in Wednesday’s disappearance rebellion march through the city center. Activists reported that they were denied access to water, toilets and medicines during the boiler. Scotland police insisted the protesters were detained for a short period and this was necessary to maintain public safety, adding that it was extremely disappointing that the officers were attacked by spraying paint on their faces. The disappearance rebellion in Scotland has been published ever since a video which they say shows an activist trying to use spray paint on a building and being attacked by officers, who later arrested him for assault. There are major concerns that the first saturation police on the streets of Glasgow so far this week will have a thrilling effect on participating in Friday School for the Future strike and Global Action Day on Saturday, when they are expected to 100,000 people. to get to march through the city. Many will be marching for the first time and may not know English or Scottish law. Activists argue that these tactics also have a detrimental effect on the community as a whole on Tuesday. Scottish police apologized to women in Glasgow who had to go home in the dark on Monday night after well-lit roads were blocked due to of summit security concerns. Assistant Chief of Police Gary Ritchie said: Scotland Police is a rights-based organization that places our values ​​of integrity, justice, respect and a commitment to protecting human rights at the heart of everything we do. This means that we will defend the rights of people who want to protest peacefully or counter-protest in Cop26, balanced against the rights of the wider community. He added that control was a permissible police tactic where a breach of peace occurs or is reasonably thought to be unavoidable. The Scottish Government has been asked to comment.

