State to lift some capacity limits of restaurant, bar | News, Sports, Work





Maui News and Associated Press HONOLULU – Governor David Ige said on Tuesday he would lift the capacity limits of restaurants, bars and gyms in counties requiring vaccination tests or a negative COVID-19 test to enter such businesses. Circuits that do not require such evidence will need to continue to require restaurants, bars, and gyms to limit the number of customers in their institutions to 50 percent of what they can normally fit into. Currently, Honolulu and Maui are the only counties that require vaccination proof or test results to enter such businesses. Kauai and Hawaii counties do not. The changes take effect on November 12th. “As you have heard in recent months, vaccination is the most widespread and important mitigation measure during this pandemic.” said Ige at a news conference. In another change, Ige said those outside in restaurants, bars and social institutions will not have to keep 6 feet of social distance and wear masks as currently required. However, indoor customers at these establishments should continue to sit with their party, keep 6 feet between groups, avoid mixing, and wear masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. The governor said he believes vaccinations should continue to be sought after by spectators in outdoor entertainment venues such as football stadiums. Masking and vaccination rules allow such events to be kept safe, he said. “We still demand vaccinations, especially for those large gatherings, when people will not be required to keep physical distance.” tha Ige. To comply with the new rules of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that regulate international travelers, Ige said the state will begin accepting all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization. So far, Hawaii has only accepted vaccinations approved by US authorities. Starting Monday, non-US citizens traveling directly to Hawaii from an international destination must submit both a vaccination record and a negative COVID-19 test (nucleic acid amplification test or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the US Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination must provide vaccination proof and submit a test done within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S. result within a day after boarding a flight to the US There will be no additional state requirements for passengers flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination, the state said in a press release. Airlines will check passengers before their departure for the US If foreign passengers do not meet both requirements and if US citizens do not meet one of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the CDC will conduct compliance checks. The tests should not be done with trusted travel partners under the new federal international requirements, but they should be done with a trusted partner for unvaccinated travelers flying within the country, the state said. International travelers entering the U.S. from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering the state and must continue to follow the rules of the “Safe Travel” program in Hawaii, including entering their travel details and filling out a health form through their online Safe Travels account. Travelers can bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine by uploading a vaccination document or a negative nucleic acid amplification test result, which must be administered by a trusted travel partner within 72 hours of departure for Hawaii.

The latest news of today and other in the inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2021/11/state-to-lift-some-restaurant-bar-capacity-limits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos