“So Confused” – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – If you are flying out of Denver International Airport, there are some big changes now. The airport has recently been plagued by lack of parking and long security lines, but new measures have come into force in an effort to alleviate these problems. The first thing you need to know is that the Pikes Peak shuttle is being reopened, but only on weekends. You will be able to pick up your vehicle during the week, but all those who use the lot are told to allow extra time due to the lack of buses. Now, with the changes in the security checkpoints, you need to know your instructions when you arrive at the terminal. “In which direction is the north?” What is the south? ” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked a passenger from San Francisco. “You realized I did not know,” he replied. Helps to know because the checkpoint in the south is intended for standard or regular control passengers. It also has a TSA PreCheck line and one for those with a clear pass, which can be purchased. PreCheck will soon be only in the north. Clear permission is supposed to pass you by faster, but those like Dena Gaddis from Lone Tree who have Clear and TSA PreCheck were heading to the other end of the terminal. “Do you feel confused?” she asked. “So confused, and I travel here almost every week,” she replied. Sallinger suggested she use PreCheck exactly where it was at the southern security checkpoint and did, but now it is easier to get to the other end of the terminal with a building wall removed. Jeff from Minnesota was definitely in a hurry. “I had to go through security and they told me to go this way and then go this way.” North end security now has more TSA PreCheck lines, a standard line, a Clear line for those with PreCheck, a premium line and is supposed to have a line for those who only have one purse or backpack, but not to this day. CBS4 asked a woman who seemed worried: “Excuse me, what happened?” “They sent me to the wrong security checkpoint.” There is another alternative. The bridge from the main terminal to A Concourse will take you to a smaller checkpoint for a standard or regular security check. Good luck.

