How to Stage Your Home to Ensure it Sells

When selling your home, you want it to look its best for potential buyers, which is where staging comes in. Home staging is a method of decorating that highlights the more impressive aspects of your house. If you use the following staging tips, your buyers will establish an emotional connection with your home, which decreases the time it’ll spend on the market.

The Top 7 Best Staging Tips You Should Use to Sell Your Home

1. Use Flowers and Plants

One of the golden rules for successful home staging is, “a plant belongs in every room.” Flowers and plants bring life into the space, as long as they’re healthy and work with your overall design. For example, several Valentine’s plants from bouqs.com, like orchids, provide both height and color to bedrooms. Plus, orchids are a low-light plant that thrives in humidity, making them perfect for the bathroom.

2. Stage Where it Matters

When it comes to staging your home, some rooms are more important than others. You’ll want to focus on prime locations that influence your buyer’s decisions. The kitchen, bedrooms, and living room are considered the most important rooms to the stage. If you have little money to spare on a professional stager, ask them to focus on the essentials and leave the rest for yourself.

3. Get Rid of Personalization

It’s difficult for potential buyers to see themselves in your home if you have pictures of your family members on the walls. Be sure to remove all personalization from each room, including framed photos, drawings hanging on the fridge, and clothing or toys. If you have religious items in plain sight, it’s in your best interest to remove them to prevent a potentially awkward situation.

4. Clean Every Nook and Cranny

Spring cleaning will have nothing on the cleaning you should do when putting your home on the market. Every square inch, from baseboards to corners, shouldn’t contain even one spec of dirt. Potential buyers are going to open your cupboards, inspect your closets and walk around your basement to find any sign of disorder. Any unclean part of your home could turn buyers off.

5. Repair and Patch

Home staging is the perfect opportunity to tackle scratches, holes, and any other imperfection in your house. Start by removing scuffs from the walls with a melamine foam eraser, but don’t forget to scope out areas that need a fresh coat of paint or epoxy. If you find a section in your home that needs more expensive repairs, consider taking that cost out of the selling price.

6. Open the Curtains

Dark rooms are difficult to see and may cast an unappealing shadow on your furniture and walls. If you’re staging your home during the day, open up your blinds and curtains to make the room look bigger. For night staging and low-light days (storms, blizzards, overcast), bring in UV lamps that make your home feel more inviting and warm to your potential buyers.

7. Rearrange Your Furniture

Move your furniture around until you create an open, walkable space. The more space you offer your guests, the easier it will be for them to walk around. At the same time, incorrectly placed and darker colored furniture can make the room look smaller. Try to get rid of any damaged or oversized pieces or anything else that doesn’t match the decor in the rest of your home.