Boris Johnson’s government is in a fresh whirlpool of dark and dirty accusations
Owen Paterson, an influential Conservative supporter and former cabinet minister, was facing a 30-day suspension after being accused of a “bloated” violation of lobbying rules.
Paterson sent many emails to government officials on behalf of the two companies that between them paid him a salary of $ 100,000 ($ 136,000) as a consultant. Paterson claims he was raising concerns about the quality of milk and pork; Kathryn Stone, parliamentary commissioner for standards, disagrees.
On Wednesday, Paterson persuaded the Johnson government to back an amendment that would overturn his suspension and instead refer the matter to a newly formed parliamentary parliamentary committee chaired by one of his Conservative colleagues, John Whittingdale.
The reaction was so harsh that the government appeared to make a U-turn Thursday morning, indicating that proposals to cancel Paterson’s suspension would not materialize.
A Downing Street spokesman said in a statement: “There should be tough and strong controls against lobbying for profit. There should be a proper process to review and – if necessary – discipline those who do not follow the rules. . “
“I say I am completely innocent of what I have been accused of and I have always acted in the interests of public health and safety.”
Downing Street has not yet responded to Starmer’s criticism.
Prime Ministers are given 30,000 ($ 41,000) public money a year to renovate their official residence during their term, but Johnson’s is said to cost $ 200,000 ($ 280,000). He has been accused of trying to force conservative donors to pay for the work, plans his former adviser Dominic Cummings called “unethical, stupid, (and) possibly illegal”. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.
Johnson is also accused of trying to get a former right-wing, conservative-friendly newspaper editor, Paul Dacre, to the top job at British media regulator Ofcom.
The government has appointed a lobbyist with very close ties to the Conservative Party as the top external interviewer for the job, which has been seen as an attempt to pave the way for Dacre.
Frustrating for the opposition Labor Party, these scandals do not necessarily translate into public condemnation of the government. While Starmer is right in his claim that, for some, Johnson’s name is synonymous with drowsiness, other voters have matured a certain amount of scandal into this prime minister.
However, although this is not hurting Johnson right now, the mind, Ford notes, has a habit of building over time.
“However it may affect him. Sleaze is more like an erosive mist than an immediate problem. It can be created. Many of the voters he won by supporting Brexit were essentially distrustful of politicians in the first place, so he could there comes a time when it suddenly hurts badly. ”
