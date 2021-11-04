Connect with us

Boris Johnson’s government is in a fresh whirlpool of dark and dirty accusations

On Wednesday night, Johnson lawmakers were flogged to vote in favor of overturning the suspension of one of its conservative members of Parliament.

Owen Paterson, an influential Conservative supporter and former cabinet minister, was facing a 30-day suspension after being accused of a “bloated” violation of lobbying rules.

Paterson sent many emails to government officials on behalf of the two companies that between them paid him a salary of $ 100,000 ($ 136,000) as a consultant. Paterson claims he was raising concerns about the quality of milk and pork; Kathryn Stone, parliamentary commissioner for standards, disagrees.

On Wednesday, Paterson persuaded the Johnson government to back an amendment that would overturn his suspension and instead refer the matter to a newly formed parliamentary parliamentary committee chaired by one of his Conservative colleagues, John Whittingdale.

British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, in the center, sits next to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The reaction was so harsh that the government appeared to make a U-turn Thursday morning, indicating that proposals to cancel Paterson’s suspension would not materialize.

A Downing Street spokesman said in a statement: “There should be tough and strong controls against lobbying for profit. There should be a proper process to review and – if necessary – discipline those who do not follow the rules. . “

Thursday afternoon, announced Paterson he would leave as an MP saying: “The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for me and my family.

“I say I am completely innocent of what I have been accused of and I have always acted in the interests of public health and safety.”

Adding to an already bad picture, Johnson left the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Wednesday before the vote, flying back to London from Scotland. voted on the amendment to protect Paterson, later, sources confirmed to CNN, attended a private dinner at a men-only club with former conservative Daily Telegraph colleagues. He is now facing criticism for leaving the talks on the climate he is hosting and by private jet.
Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer has called the change and efforts to set up a new committee “complete corruption”. Writing in the Guardian, he says “rot starts from above. We have a prime minister whose name is synonymous with stalemate, dubious deals and hypocrisy.”

Downing Street has not yet responded to Starmer’s criticism.

It is true that Johnson and his government are facing accusations of stalemate on many fronts. There is, for example, an ongoing investigation into exactly how Johnson financed a renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

Prime Ministers are given 30,000 ($ 41,000) public money a year to renovate their official residence during their term, but Johnson’s is said to cost $ 200,000 ($ 280,000). He has been accused of trying to force conservative donors to pay for the work, plans his former adviser Dominic Cummings called “unethical, stupid, (and) possibly illegal”. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie attend a Project Eden reception during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in Cornwall, England.
Johnson faced harsh criticism when he was photographed painting in a luxury holiday villa on the same day a critical report was published on the government addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the British government was also accused of giving lucrative contracts to people with ties to the Conservative Party. Transparency International UK, a respected campaign group, reported that one in five contracts awarded to private companies raised one or more red flags. They single out the government’s “high priority” or “VIP” lane that was shrouded in mystery and effectively eliminated competition for public money. The government has consistently asserted that a fair and proper process has been carried out.

Johnson is also accused of trying to get a former right-wing, conservative-friendly newspaper editor, Paul Dacre, to the top job at British media regulator Ofcom.

Boris Johnson leaves the stage after speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on 1 November.

The government has appointed a lobbyist with very close ties to the Conservative Party as the top external interviewer for the job, which has been seen as an attempt to pave the way for Dacre.

On top of all these problems, even Johnson’s private life has not been without scandals in recent years. He is accused of having a connection with someone who took public money while he was mayor of London, which he denies and for some time refused to reveal exactly how many children he has made.

Frustrating for the opposition Labor Party, these scandals do not necessarily translate into public condemnation of the government. While Starmer is right in his claim that, for some, Johnson’s name is synonymous with drowsiness, other voters have matured a certain amount of scandal into this prime minister.

“It’s not like it’s news to anyone that Boris Johnson is a man who plays fast and loose with the rules. This is not an aspect of his personality that he has sought to hide in his long career in the public eye,” he says. Rob Ford. professor of politics at the University of Manchester. He points out that while Johnson’s poll figures have plummeted, “this is unlikely to be linked to jokes, more to the brilliance that comes from vaccines. But in the headlines he is still well ahead to win the election.”

However, although this is not hurting Johnson right now, the mind, Ford notes, has a habit of building over time.

“However it may affect him. Sleaze is more like an erosive mist than an immediate problem. It can be created. Many of the voters he won by supporting Brexit were essentially distrustful of politicians in the first place, so he could there comes a time when it suddenly hurts badly. ”

