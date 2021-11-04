The International Food and Arts Festival will bring flavor to the Tampa Riverwalk this weekend





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Riverwalk International Food and Arts Festival will bring flavors from around the world to Waterworks Park this Saturday and Sunday. According to event organizers, the festival has existed since 2015 to give local artisans, artists and food vendors a platform to showcase their talents. Alexis King is one of the few artists participating and said he will be exhibiting some acrylic paintings and drawings this weekend. King’s obsession with art began about seven years ago. She said something clicked in her head while helping her daughters with princess drawing lessons. Heirloom Jams is a locally owned business that brings jars of their delicious jams to the festival. Co-owners Danny and Cheryl Daniel started their jam company about two years ago and now have about 40 different flavors For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, JourneyMarkers Owner Jay Keeler will display his personalized mileage markers and signs that people can buy. Keeler’s business is based in St. Louis. Event organizers told 8 On Your Side that some food trucks and vendors will be at the International Food and Arts Festival. This includes DiMisa Gourmet & The Toffee Tradition serving authentic Italian cuisine. “About a hundred years ago, our grandparents and great-grandparents came from Sicily. they brought the recipes and shared them with us and we were able to recreate them and bring them to the community, “said Jennifer DiMisa-Rhoades. The International Food and Arts Festival is being sponsored by Sprouts, which just opened a new location in Tampa Heights on October 27th. “Sprouts is about local support. Many of our products come from local farmers. We just want to give back to the community and there is a better way to do that than with a local festival, “said Sprouts Service Manager Sam Garcia. The International Food and Arts Festival will be held at Water Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

