ViacomCBS broadcast subscribers, Advertising growth in the third quarter – The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS added 4.3 million global broadcast subscribers in its third quarter ended September, boosted by the Paramount + service, to reach nearly 47 million global paid users, the entertainment company announced on Thursday.

It had completed the second quarter with more than 42 million global pay-per-view clients, after adding about 6.5 million in the April-June period. For the third quarter, analysts had forecast an average of 3.9 million additions. In the first quarter, from January to March, the company had added 6.0 million.

Management said in a profit conference call that the increase in broadcast subscribers in the current fourth quarter would come before the third quarter.

Quarterly broadcast revenue exceeded $ 1 billion for the first time, ViacomCBS underlined. The firm’s global broadcasting revenue grew again in the last quarter, including earnings on subscription and advertising revenue, led by the advertising-backed Pluto TV broadcaster, which also added users in the recent period.

Also Thursday, the conglomerate unveiled a new broadcast distribution deal with T-Mobile. The wireless company will give new and existing customers in postpaid plans a free Paramount + level ad-supported year. After one year, the service will be automatically renewed for $ 4.99 per month, or whatever the price of the service will be.

In its third-quarter earnings report, ViacomCBS posted a 1 percent increase in advertising revenue over the period a year ago, which was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and higher distribution revenue.

ViacomCBS total quarterly earnings came just ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The conglomerate film unit took advantage of the success of Paw Patrol: Movies and more business for A quiet place Part II, which had debuted in the second quarter. But quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $ 580 million due to lower licensing revenue. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization in the film unit fell by $ 16 million to $ 38 million, “reflecting lower profits from current year publications as a result of higher distribution costs as well as costs distribution related to the predicted performances ”.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall in mid-October lowered his forecast for net third-party global broadcast broadcast surcharges by $ 5 million. “The spread of time in international markets is the main driver behind our modest lower revision,” he explained. This lowered its global estimate to 46.1 million at the end of September.

ViacomCBS was created in December 2019 through the recombination of Viacom and CBS Corp. Its pay-per-view services are run by the former CBS All-Access, which was strengthened and renamed in the US on March 4 as Paramount + and Showtime OTT.

In Thursday’s earnings call, Bakish said “movies are a hit” for Paramount + and its core subscribers and service executives. He noted the latter Paw patrol AND Calm place movies as examples.

And the CEO praised what he called the largest group of originals written in Paramount + in the current fourth quarter, including the first South Park content for broadcast.

For 2022, ViacomCBS management promised the investor one day to provide an update on its broadcast push and a new way to report its finances, including a separate broadcast segment.

Asked about the future of the film unit, now led by Brian Robbins, Bakish said the new studio director was working on the proposal. He added that the company was looking to “rely more on the franchise” and a “multilateral” model that includes broadcasting.

Addressing fourth-quarter advertising trends, ViacomCBS cited a mix of opposing winds, including global supply chain problems that put pressure on advertising spending and positive trends.

Asked about the Justice Department decision this week to move to block ViacomCBS’s planned sale of Penguin Random House book publisher Simon & Schuster, Bakish reiterated a company statement that the challenge was “undeserved”, saying argued that the deal would benefit consumers, the authors. and others.