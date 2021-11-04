The International Criminal Court will investigate abuses in Venezuela





The International Criminal Court is launching a formal investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Venezuela under the rule of President Nicols Maduro.

CARACAS, Venezuela – The International Criminal Court (ICC) is launching a formal investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings by Venezuelan security forces under President Nicols Maduro, the first time a Latin American country has faced criminal prosecution. possible against humanity by the court. The opening of the investigation was announced Wednesday by ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the end of a three-day trip to Caracas. Standing alongside Maduro, Khan said he was aware of the lines of political error and geopolitical divisions that exist in Venezuela. But he said his task was to uphold the principles of legality and the rule of law, not to settle accounts. “I urge everyone now, as we move forward in this new phase, to give my office space to do its job,” he said. I will vaguely view any attempt to politicize the independent work of my office. While Khan did not describe the purpose of the ICC investigation, he follows a lengthy preliminary investigation launched in February 2018 later backed by Canada and five Latin American governments against Maduro that focused on allegations of excessive force, detention arbitrary and torture by security forces during an crackdown on anti-government protests in 2017. Human rights groups and the US-backed opposition immediately celebrated the decision. Since its inception two decades ago, the ICC has focused primarily on atrocities committed in Africa. This is a turning point, said Jose Miguel Vivanco, USA director for Human Rights Watch. Not only does it give hope to the many victims of the Maduro government, but it is also a verification of the reality that Maduro himself can be held accountable for the crimes committed by his security forces and others with total impunity in the name of the Bolivarian revolution. It may be years before a criminal charge is brought as part of the ICC investigation. Maduro said he did not agree with Khan’s criteria in choosing to open the investigation. But he expressed optimism that a three-page letter of understanding he signed with the prosecutor would allow the Venezuelan authorities to carry out their proceedings in search of justice, something allowed under the Rome Statute that created the ICC. I guarantee that in this new phase we will put aside the noise and start working to find the truth together, said Maduro. Maduro’s government last year also urged the ICC to investigate the United States, which is not among the ICC’s 123 member states, for its economic sanctions policy focused on ousting Maduro. Venezuela considers U.S. sanctions equivalent to illegal austerity measures that have brought poverty to millions of Venezuelans. Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, had shown that he had a reasonable basis for concluding that crimes against humanity had been committed in Venezuela, echoing the findings of the UN Human Rights Council last year. But she left the decision to open any investigation to her successor Khan, a British lawyer who took over the reins of the ICC earlier this year. – Goodman reported from Miami

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/international-court-opens-probe-venezuela-80959822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos